  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Middle-East

Israel to hold large military drill along Lebanon border

The Associated Press |
In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, Israeli sailors stand on a German-built "Rahav" submarine on its arrival in to the military port in Haifa, Israel. (AP)
JERUSALEM: Israel is gearing up to hold its largest military drill in nearly 20 years, a combined arms exercise along its border with Lebanon at a time of rising tensions with Iran and Hezbollah.
A military official said Monday that the joint exercise, which will begin Tuesday and involve thousands of ground, sea and air forces, will prepare soldiers for “preserving the current stability in the northern sector.”
The exercise will also incorporate Israel’s multi-layered missile defense systems.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, says the drill will run through Sept. 14. Israel has voiced growing concerns about Iran’s buildup in neighboring Syria and Hezbollah’s alleged stockpiling of weapons in southern Lebanon.

Related Articles

JERUSALEM: Israel is gearing up to hold its largest military drill in nearly 20 years, a combined arms exercise along its border with Lebanon at a time of rising tensions with Iran and Hezbollah.
A military official said Monday that the joint exercise, which will begin Tuesday and involve thousands of ground, sea and air forces, will prepare soldiers for “preserving the current stability in the northern sector.”
The exercise will also incorporate Israel’s multi-layered missile defense systems.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, says the drill will run through Sept. 14. Israel has voiced growing concerns about Iran’s buildup in neighboring Syria and Hezbollah’s alleged stockpiling of weapons in southern Lebanon.
Tags: Israel Arab Israelis Israel-Palestine Palestine Gaza war

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Turkey takes center stage in German election battle

ANKARA: Germany’s leading politicians were accused on Monday of exploiting growing tensions with...

Palestinian wounded in Israeli raid dies

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian has died from his wounds after being shot last month during an Israeli raid...

Turkey takes center stage in German election battle
Palestinian wounded in Israeli raid dies
Israel to hold large military drill along Lebanon border
French foreign minister in Libya to push peace deal
Egypt-Russia agreement to build first nuclear plant
India to bid for Israel oil-and-gas exploration blocks
Latest News
Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete
283 views
Caribbean girds for Hurricane Irma threat
142 views
After Harvey, insurance drones take to the Texas skies
119 views
South Korea navy holds major live-fire drills in warning to North
78 views
Boko Haram attacks kill 400 since April: Amnesty
128 views
Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death
449 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR