Palestinian wounded in Israeli raid dies

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian has died from his wounds after being shot last month during an Israeli raid on a refugee camp near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said.

Raed Al-Salhi, 21, was shot in the raid as Israeli soldiers sought to arrest him at the Dheisheh refugee camp in early August, said Issa Qaraqe, head of prisoners’ affairs for the Palestinian Authority.

Qaraqe alleged he was shot by five bullets at close range. Al-Salhi died Sunday at the Israeli hospital where he was being treated.

Israel’s army said Al-Salhi was wanted for taking part in “violent riots” and on suspicion of involvement in activities for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, considered a terrorist organization by the US and EU.

“When (Israeli) troops arrived at his house, a chase ensued. Forces carried out routine procedure for apprehending a suspect, and shot toward Al-Salhi,” it said, adding the incident occurred on Aug. 9.

A wave of unrest that broke out in October 2015 has killed at least 294 Palestinians or Arab Israelis, 47 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.

Israeli authorities say that most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

The violence had greatly subsided in recent months, but tension around the highly sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City saw a spike in July.

