Saudi Arabia

Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete

ARAB NEWS
Remains of buildings are seen in the town of Awamiya, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia, in this August 9, 2017 photo. (REUTERS)
EASTERN PROVINCE: The Eastern Province governorate has completed demolition, removal and cleaning work in Al-Masoura district, in preparation for a development project that is due to be finished in two years.
The general director of public relations and media spokesman of the governorate, Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Safayyan, said all 488 houses in the district were cleared, including old buildings on roads that were too narrow and posed risks to residents.
The number of abandoned and destroyed houses, an inadequate service network and lack of safety necessitated the development work, he added.
The project will include commercial stores, a cultural center, a public library, a sports complex, cafes, restaurants, men’s and women’s halls, a shopping mall, a women’s club, a kindergarten and a car park, he said.

Tags: Awamiyah Al-Masourah Dammam Qatif Saudi Arabia

