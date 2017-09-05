  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 51 min 24 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

MERS claims 2; 3 new cases recorded this week after lull

RASHID HASSAN |
A Saudi man with protective mask speaks on his mobile phone in Jeddah. (Reuters file photo)
RIYADH: The Ministry of Health this week recorded two deaths and three new cases of the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS) after a brief lull.
A 36-year-old Saudi man died of the virus in Buraidah, while the new case, a 21-year-old Saudi female, was diagnosed with MERS in Dawmat Al-Jandal; her condition is stable.
A 69-year-old expatriate man died of MERS in Jeddah on Thursday, said the ministry, adding that two other people had recovered, a Saudi woman, aged 30, in Dammam and a Saudi man, aged 46, in Hail.
The ministry on Wednesday reported two new MERS cases, female citizens aged 18 and 22, in Dawmat Al-Jandal. Their conditions are reported to be stable.
Nine MERS cases were reported in Dawmat Al-Jandal in mid-August, and a total of seven patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the Kingdom.
Since MERS first emerged in the Kingdom in June 2012, 693 have died, and the total number of recovered is 1,007.
The Ministry of Health has issued repeated warnings on how to avoid the infection and launched various campaigns to foster public awareness about the disease.
Those who work on farms are advised to take maximum precautions against the virus by wearing face masks, isolating infected animals and following the basic principles of hygiene.

Related Articles

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health this week recorded two deaths and three new cases of the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS) after a brief lull.
A 36-year-old Saudi man died of the virus in Buraidah, while the new case, a 21-year-old Saudi female, was diagnosed with MERS in Dawmat Al-Jandal; her condition is stable.
A 69-year-old expatriate man died of MERS in Jeddah on Thursday, said the ministry, adding that two other people had recovered, a Saudi woman, aged 30, in Dammam and a Saudi man, aged 46, in Hail.
The ministry on Wednesday reported two new MERS cases, female citizens aged 18 and 22, in Dawmat Al-Jandal. Their conditions are reported to be stable.
Nine MERS cases were reported in Dawmat Al-Jandal in mid-August, and a total of seven patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the Kingdom.
Since MERS first emerged in the Kingdom in June 2012, 693 have died, and the total number of recovered is 1,007.
The Ministry of Health has issued repeated warnings on how to avoid the infection and launched various campaigns to foster public awareness about the disease.
Those who work on farms are advised to take maximum precautions against the virus by wearing face masks, isolating infected animals and following the basic principles of hygiene.
Tags: MERS mers-cov

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete

EASTERN PROVINCE: The Eastern Province governorate has completed demolition, removal and cleaning...

Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death

MAKKAH: Palestinian press photographer Rami Fathi never thought his hobby would be the cause of his...

Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete
Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death
Saudi teen promotes passion for cycling outdoors
OIC condemns abuses against Rohingya in Myanmar
MERS claims 2; 3 new cases recorded this week after lull
Saudi Arabia offers utmost care to recovering addicts: Nebras chief
Latest News
Demolition, cleaning work in Al-Masoura district complete
256 views
Caribbean girds for Hurricane Irma threat
121 views
After Harvey, insurance drones take to the Texas skies
103 views
South Korea navy holds major live-fire drills in warning to North
68 views
Boko Haram attacks kill 400 since April: Amnesty
118 views
Palestinian pilgrim: King Salman’s Hajj gift relieved pain of son’s death
408 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR