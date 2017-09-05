  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • A mother’s invention, Barbie-like doll recites Qur’an verses

Offbeat

A mother’s invention, Barbie-like doll recites Qur’an verses

Reuters |
Barbie-lookalike “Jenna” doll. (Photo courtesy: social media)
DUBAI: French businesswoman and mother Samira Amarir struggled to find toys which could help impart her Islamic faith to her young daughter, so she invented her own.
Now the Barbie-lookalike “Jenna” doll, which she designed from scratch to recite four chapters from the Qur’an, has entered mass production and is on sale in Gulf Arab countries.
“When my daughter Jenna turned two years old, I was looking for a toy or a tool,” Amarir said.
“The idea was to come up with a toy that would enable her to learn the Qur’an fast and easily while she plays.”
Jenna, with a name derived from the Arabic word for heaven, comes dressed in a lengthy “abaya” robe with a matching purple headscarf.
Designing the doll using online modelling software, Amarir decided to give it a dark skin tone and little makeup.
“For me it was important that the doll would show something my daughter can recognize herself in, or recognize her mother at least,” she said.
The four chapters that Jenna recites are short and designed to be easy for a child to memorize. Within days of beginning to play with the doll, she began reciting verses.
Amarir and family have moved from their home in France to the United Arab Emirates to market the doll in the wealthy and religiously conservative Gulf.
After four years and many flights to Chinese factories to get the doll produced, she launched Jenna earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE.
DUBAI: French businesswoman and mother Samira Amarir struggled to find toys which could help impart her Islamic faith to her young daughter, so she invented her own.
Now the Barbie-lookalike “Jenna” doll, which she designed from scratch to recite four chapters from the Qur’an, has entered mass production and is on sale in Gulf Arab countries.
“When my daughter Jenna turned two years old, I was looking for a toy or a tool,” Amarir said.
“The idea was to come up with a toy that would enable her to learn the Qur’an fast and easily while she plays.”
Jenna, with a name derived from the Arabic word for heaven, comes dressed in a lengthy “abaya” robe with a matching purple headscarf.
Designing the doll using online modelling software, Amarir decided to give it a dark skin tone and little makeup.
“For me it was important that the doll would show something my daughter can recognize herself in, or recognize her mother at least,” she said.
The four chapters that Jenna recites are short and designed to be easy for a child to memorize. Within days of beginning to play with the doll, she began reciting verses.
Amarir and family have moved from their home in France to the United Arab Emirates to market the doll in the wealthy and religiously conservative Gulf.
After four years and many flights to Chinese factories to get the doll produced, she launched Jenna earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Woman in China ‘gives birth while shopping’ in shocking viral video

DUBAI: A shocking video of the moment a woman in China purportedly gave birth on a busy street has...

A mother’s invention, Barbie-like doll recites Qur’an verses

DUBAI: French businesswoman and mother Samira Amarir struggled to find toys which could help impart...

Woman in China ‘gives birth while shopping’ in shocking viral video
A mother’s invention, Barbie-like doll recites Qur’an verses
Helen Mirren hits the road in ‘The Leisure Seeker’ in Venice
Judi Dench rules the Venice waves in ‘Victoria & Abdul’
Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, Walter Becker dies at 67
Spanish man files paternity suit against Julio Iglesias
Latest News
Trump to Congress: ‘Get ready to do your job’ on immigration
9 views
VIDEO: Arabic-speaking Swede becomes social media hit
23 views
Saudi Arabia's King Salman thanks Interior Ministry and other agencies for success of Hajj season
150 views
Police warn of dangers of leaving children alone in cars after girl, 6, dies
331 views
Venezuelan President Maduro will not go to UN rights forum
116 views
Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Daesh targets near Syria’s Deir Ezzor
275 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR