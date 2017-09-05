Dubai teacher asks female student to send him naked photos of her

DUBAI: A Dubai school teacher is under investigation after confessing to police that he sent WhatsApp messages to an 11-year-old female student asking her to send him naked photographs of herself.

Concerns were first raised when the girl told classmates and teachers that she wanted to kill herself.

The student’s mother also contacted the school in May raising concerns about changes in her daughter’s behavior, UAE daily Gulf News reported.

“I started monitoring my daughter and noticed she was under some kind of pressure and always complained about pain in her body. Finally on July 5, we discovered that her computer teacher was contacting her on her WhatsApp after school hours and sending inappropriate messages and posts,” she told investigators.

The mother said she did not know if her daughter had suffered any form of physical molestation.

Police later arrested the 46-year-old male teacher who confessed to sending the messages asking the girl to send nude photographs of her to him.

He told investigators that he had given his phone number to students, including the girl, to discuss a project.

Dubai Public Prosecution is still investigating the allegations.

