  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 28 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Woman in China ‘gives birth while shopping’ in shocking viral video

Offbeat

Woman in China ‘gives birth while shopping’ in shocking viral video

Arab News |
The incident reportedly occurred in Yunfu, in China’s Guangdong province. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)
DUBAI: A shocking video of the moment a woman in China purportedly gave birth on a busy street has gone viral.
The incident reportedly occurred in Yunfu, in China’s Guangdong province, on September 2. However, the footage cannot be verified.
According to the MailOnline.com, the woman’s water broke while she was shopping at a local market and she promptly gave birth to a baby while standing up.
Onlookers watch on as the baby is seen moving on the floor before a medical team arrives.
The footage then cuts to medical staff looking after the woman and her baby, who is placed on a chair.
Shockingly, the video then shows the mother walking away with her baby in one arm and her shopping in the other.
An offer by ambulance staff to take the pair to hospital was rebuffed, according to local media.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A shocking video of the moment a woman in China purportedly gave birth on a busy street has gone viral.
The incident reportedly occurred in Yunfu, in China’s Guangdong province, on September 2. However, the footage cannot be verified.
According to the MailOnline.com, the woman’s water broke while she was shopping at a local market and she promptly gave birth to a baby while standing up.
Onlookers watch on as the baby is seen moving on the floor before a medical team arrives.
The footage then cuts to medical staff looking after the woman and her baby, who is placed on a chair.
Shockingly, the video then shows the mother walking away with her baby in one arm and her shopping in the other.
An offer by ambulance staff to take the pair to hospital was rebuffed, according to local media.
Tags: China women viral video children

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Woman in China ‘gives birth while shopping’ in shocking viral video

DUBAI: A shocking video of the moment a woman in China purportedly gave birth on a busy street has...

A mother’s invention, Barbie-like doll recites Qur’an verses

DUBAI: French businesswoman and mother Samira Amarir struggled to find toys which could help impart...

Woman in China ‘gives birth while shopping’ in shocking viral video
A mother’s invention, Barbie-like doll recites Qur’an verses
Helen Mirren hits the road in ‘The Leisure Seeker’ in Venice
Judi Dench rules the Venice waves in ‘Victoria & Abdul’
Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, Walter Becker dies at 67
Spanish man files paternity suit against Julio Iglesias
Latest News
Trump to Congress: ‘Get ready to do your job’ on immigration
9 views
VIDEO: Arabic-speaking Swede becomes social media hit
23 views
Saudi Arabia's King Salman thanks Interior Ministry and other agencies for success of Hajj season
150 views
Police warn of dangers of leaving children alone in cars after girl, 6, dies
331 views
Venezuelan President Maduro will not go to UN rights forum
116 views
Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Daesh targets near Syria’s Deir Ezzor
275 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR