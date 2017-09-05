Woman in China ‘gives birth while shopping’ in shocking viral video

DUBAI: A shocking video of the moment a woman in China purportedly gave birth on a busy street has gone viral.
The incident reportedly occurred in Yunfu, in China’s Guangdong province, on September 2. However, the footage cannot be verified.
According to the MailOnline.com, the woman’s water broke while she was shopping at a local market and she promptly gave birth to a baby while standing up.
Onlookers watch on as the baby is seen moving on the floor before a medical team arrives.
The footage then cuts to medical staff looking after the woman and her baby, who is placed on a chair.
Shockingly, the video then shows the mother walking away with her baby in one arm and her shopping in the other.
An offer by ambulance staff to take the pair to hospital was rebuffed, according to local media.
