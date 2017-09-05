Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Daesh targets near Syria’s Deir Ezzor

MOSCOW: The Russian frigate Admiral Essen fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Daesh targets near the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor on Tuesday to help a Syrian army offensive in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The strike, which was launched from the Mediterranean, destroyed command and communications posts, as well as ammunition depots, a facility to repair armored vehicles, and a large group of militants, the ministry said.
The strike had targeted Daesh fighters from Russia and the former Soviet Union, it added.
