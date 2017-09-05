Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Daesh targets near Syria’s Deir Ezzor

A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on September 1, 2017, shows missiles hitting what Defence Ministry said were Daesh targets, in Deir al-Zor province, Syria. (Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters)

MOSCOW: The Russian frigate Admiral Essen fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Daesh targets near the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor on Tuesday to help a Syrian army offensive in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The strike, which was launched from the Mediterranean, destroyed command and communications posts, as well as ammunition depots, a facility to repair armored vehicles, and a large group of militants, the ministry said.

The strike had targeted Daesh fighters from Russia and the former Soviet Union, it added.

