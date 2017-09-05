  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Daesh targets near Syria’s Deir Ezzor

Middle-East

Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Daesh targets near Syria’s Deir Ezzor

Reuters |
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on September 1, 2017, shows missiles hitting what Defence Ministry said were Daesh targets, in Deir al-Zor province, Syria. (Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters)
MOSCOW: The Russian frigate Admiral Essen fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Daesh targets near the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor on Tuesday to help a Syrian army offensive in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The strike, which was launched from the Mediterranean, destroyed command and communications posts, as well as ammunition depots, a facility to repair armored vehicles, and a large group of militants, the ministry said.
The strike had targeted Daesh fighters from Russia and the former Soviet Union, it added.
MOSCOW: The Russian frigate Admiral Essen fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Daesh targets near the Syrian city of Deir Ezzor on Tuesday to help a Syrian army offensive in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The strike, which was launched from the Mediterranean, destroyed command and communications posts, as well as ammunition depots, a facility to repair armored vehicles, and a large group of militants, the ministry said.
The strike had targeted Daesh fighters from Russia and the former Soviet Union, it added.
Tags: Syria Deir Ezzor

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Police warn of dangers of leaving children alone in cars after girl, 6, dies

DUBAI: UAE police have called on parents not to leave their children alone in cars after a girl...

Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Daesh targets near Syria’s Deir Ezzor

MOSCOW: The Russian frigate Admiral Essen fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Daesh targets near the...

Police warn of dangers of leaving children alone in cars after girl, 6, dies
Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Daesh targets near Syria’s Deir Ezzor
Dubai teacher asks female student to send him naked photos of her
Yemen’s cholera epidemic hits 600,000
Palestinian family evicted from Jerusalem home of 50 years
Turkey takes center stage in German election battle
Latest News
Trump to Congress: ‘Get ready to do your job’ on immigration
9 views
VIDEO: Arabic-speaking Swede becomes social media hit
23 views
Saudi Arabia's King Salman thanks Interior Ministry and other agencies for success of Hajj season
150 views
Police warn of dangers of leaving children alone in cars after girl, 6, dies
331 views
Venezuelan President Maduro will not go to UN rights forum
116 views
Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at Daesh targets near Syria’s Deir Ezzor
275 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR