Police warn of dangers of leaving children alone in cars after girl, 6, dies

Arab News |
A street in Abu Dhabi where temperatures often rise toward 50 Celsius in the summer (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: UAE police have called on parents not to leave their children alone in cars after a girl died when she was left in a vehicle for six hours.
The 6-year-old girl suffocated when her parents left the vehicle in Abu Dhabi, forgetting she was still inside.
Experts warn that leaving your child alone, even for a few minutes, can place them at serious risk as the temperature inside a vehicle increases rapidly – even with the window slightly open.
Children can suffer from issues such as severe heatstroke and suffocation, as well organ failure because of the intense heat.
They are at greater risk because their bodies do not have the same ability to cool down as adults.
The advice child safety experts give is to never leave children alone in the vehicle and to make it part of the routine when leaving the car to take your child out with you, checking all seats.
Expressing their condolences to the bereaved parents in Abu Dhabi, the police said it was still dangerous to leave a child in the car, even when the air conditioning was left on.
