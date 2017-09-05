Saudi Arabia's King Salman thanks Interior Ministry and other agencies for success of Hajj season

JEDDAH: King Salman has sent a letter of thanks to Interior Minister and President of the Higher Hajj Council Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in response to his letter to the King on the success of the current Hajj season.

Earlier, the interior minister had sent a congratulatory letter to the king on behalf of the Higher Hajj Council, regional governors and personnel of the Interior Ministry on the success of the current Hajj season.

In his letter, King Salman said that he received Prince Abdul Aziz’s letter which concerned the success of the season where the number of pilgrims increased by 26 percent and it was free from any epidemic diseases.

In this context, the King expressed thanks to Allah for the success of the season and the favorable responses they have received from pilgrims and officials of different countries for the facilities and services, and safety, security, health and organizational aspects.

The king also thanked Allah for being honored to serve the two holy mosques, pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors.

He also expressed thanks to the minister, regional governors and all personnel of the military, civilian, and private sectors for their efforts which allowed the pilgrims to perform their rituals easily and comfortably.

