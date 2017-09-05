VIDEO: Arabic-speaking Swede becomes social media hit

DUBAI: A Swedish security guard has become an instant hit on Arab social media after an Iraqi man filmed him speaking fluent Arabic.

The security guard, called Abu Kevin, was filmed at an unspecified checkpoint by an Iraqi man who identified himself as Kalle who asks him on the video: “You’re Swedish? Are you really Swedish, originally?”

“Yes I’m originally Swedish,” Abu Kevin confirmed, before being asked by the driver: “How did this happen? How did you learn Arabic?”

The Swede went on to explain that he was married to a Syrian woman and that they had two children, Kevin and Sandy – he also showed Kalle their names tattooed in Arabic on his arm.

“I love speaking Arabic, I learned from watching TV,” Kevin explained, referring to the Syrian television series “Ghawwar Toshe.”

The video – that was posted on Facebook has received scores of responses, largely smiling emjois.

But also a lot of comments, including Aziz Ali who said: “Swedes learn Arabic, and all we know are 10 words of Swedish.”

And Mohammad Nour Nour quipped: “They lost hope in us learning Swedish so they learned Arabic!”

But Fadi Anser praised the security guard’s wife: “Good on her, instead of learning Swedish she taught him Arabic!”







DUBAI: A Swedish security guard has become an instant hit on Arab social media after an Iraqi man filmed him speaking fluent Arabic.

The security guard, called Abu Kevin, was filmed at an unspecified checkpoint by an Iraqi man who identified himself as Kalle who asks him on the video: “You’re Swedish? Are you really Swedish, originally?”

“Yes I’m originally Swedish,” Abu Kevin confirmed, before being asked by the driver: “How did this happen? How did you learn Arabic?”

The Swede went on to explain that he was married to a Syrian woman and that they had two children, Kevin and Sandy – he also showed Kalle their names tattooed in Arabic on his arm.

“I love speaking Arabic, I learned from watching TV,” Kevin explained, referring to the Syrian television series “Ghawwar Toshe.”

The video – that was posted on Facebook has received scores of responses, largely smiling emjois.

But also a lot of comments, including Aziz Ali who said: “Swedes learn Arabic, and all we know are 10 words of Swedish.”

And Mohammad Nour Nour quipped: “They lost hope in us learning Swedish so they learned Arabic!”

But Fadi Anser praised the security guard’s wife: “Good on her, instead of learning Swedish she taught him Arabic!”





