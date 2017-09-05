  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 55 min 57 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Britain’s Labour says cannot vote for EU withdrawal bill unless amended

World

Britain’s Labour says cannot vote for EU withdrawal bill unless amended

Reuters |
Pro-remain supporters of Britain staying in the EU, take part in a protest to coincide with politicians returning to work after the summer recess, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (AP)
LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it could not vote for the government’s legislation to sever ties with the European Union unless it was amended to prevent ministers from grabbing powers from parliament.
Parliament will begin debating the EU withdrawal bill on Thursday and there will be a vote on Monday, testing Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to shore up her majority with the support of a small Northern Irish party.
“Labour fully respects the democratic decision to leave the European Union ... and backs a jobs-first Brexit with full tariff-free access to the European single market,” Labour said in a statement.
“But as democrats we cannot vote for a bill that unamended would let government ministers grab powers from parliament to slash people’s rights at work and reduce protection for consumers and the environment.”
LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it could not vote for the government’s legislation to sever ties with the European Union unless it was amended to prevent ministers from grabbing powers from parliament.
Parliament will begin debating the EU withdrawal bill on Thursday and there will be a vote on Monday, testing Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to shore up her majority with the support of a small Northern Irish party.
“Labour fully respects the democratic decision to leave the European Union ... and backs a jobs-first Brexit with full tariff-free access to the European single market,” Labour said in a statement.
“But as democrats we cannot vote for a bill that unamended would let government ministers grab powers from parliament to slash people’s rights at work and reduce protection for consumers and the environment.”

Comments

MORE FROM World

Duterte to allow media on drug raids to disprove killings

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippine president has ordered police to let journalists join raids in...

Irma strengthens to Category 5 hurricane

MARIGOT: Irma strengthened Tuesday into an “extremely dangerous” Category Five hurricane,...

Duterte to allow media on drug raids to disprove killings
Irma strengthens to Category 5 hurricane
Police raid house of Brazil Olympic committee president
Putin says Trump ‘not my bride, and I’m not his groom’
Harvey began with raging winds, but its legacy will be water
Marcos kin need Philippine Congress approval for deal: Duterte
Latest News
Duterte to allow media on drug raids to disprove killings
29 views
Irma strengthens to Category 5 hurricane
37 views
Police raid house of Brazil Olympic committee president
20 views
Putin says Trump ‘not my bride, and I’m not his groom’
51 views
Harvey began with raging winds, but its legacy will be water
31 views
Marcos kin need Philippine Congress approval for deal: Duterte
46 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR