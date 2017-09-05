Airline pilot in unbelievable Instagram 'selfie' over Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah

  • Search form

This Pilotganso Instagram selfie appears to show the pilot leaning out of the cockpit over Palm Jumeirah (Instagram)
DUBAI: An airline pilot has gained online fame with a series of extraordinary looking selfies that appear to show him leaning out of the cockpit window as the plane flies over various places around the world, including Dubai.
Among Instagram user Pilotganso’s images is a photo he shared with his 43,000 followers that shows him apparently leaning out of the window of the plane as it flies over Palm Jumeirah, attracting thousands of likes.
On the image he wrote as a caption “It’s already my second hometown #dubai Selfie.”
 
 

Its already my second hometown #dubai Selfie

A post shared by PilotGanso (@pilotganso) on



Unsurprisingly some have opted to point out that the image is a fake, highlighting the telltale technical issues with the photos.
One such critic, ioto1902 wrote: “Ship ascending northbound from nowhere. Direction of shade not matching those of houses. Winglet color (inward) not matching Fly Dubai scheme.”

But even Pilotganso, who does not appear to reveal his true identity anywhere on his account, admitted with a previous image that it was a fake: “I have to let you know that photo is fake guys, just in case.”

While to most these images might seem nothing more than obvious computer creations, some seem not so convinced.
lebby.a wrote: “Why you acted so dangerous that you might risk of falling and endangered all the passengers?! Duh wth is wrong with you.”
And stylebynelli exclaimed: “So happy I am not flying with this guy anyway..people do anything these days just to get likes.”
Real or not, the postings are quite fun, so here are some of the others – he has also been up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.
 


And he has been leaning out of planes some more, like in this one over New York... apparently.
 
 

Nova Iorque, aqui vamos nós!!! Hey NY, here we gooo

A post shared by PilotGanso (@pilotganso) on



And Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil.
 


And finally up in the clouds, where surely, if this were real, he would be sucked out of the plane.
 
 

E o escritório hoje estava assim,.... Em cima das nuvens!!!

A post shared by PilotGanso (@pilotganso) on


 

MOST POPULAR