  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Obama calls Trump repeal of migrant amnesty ‘wrong’, ‘cruel’

World

Obama calls Trump repeal of migrant amnesty ‘wrong’, ‘cruel’

Agence France Presse |
Immigrants and supporters demonstrate during a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. (AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN)
WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama decried his successor’s decision to end an amnesty for 800,000 people brought to America illegally as children, describing it as “wrong,” “self-defeating” and “cruel.”
In a rare re-entry onto the political stage, Obama used a Facebook post to slam Trump’s decision and call on Congress to step in.
“To target these young people is wrong — because they have done nothing wrong,” he wrote.
“It is self-defeating — because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel.”
“What if our kid’s science teacher, or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn’t know or remember, with a language she may not even speak?“
Obama, who is currently finishing his memoirs, had vowed before leaving office that he would speak up if Trump moved to unravel the amnesty introduced in 2012 — during the ex-president’s first term.
Trump has argued that the policy was legally flawed, and that he must put native-born Americans first.
Obama rubbished that suggestion.
“Let’s be clear: the action taken today isn’t required legally. It’s a political decision, and a moral question.”
“Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us.”
“It’s up to Members of Congress to protect these young people and our future.”
WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama decried his successor’s decision to end an amnesty for 800,000 people brought to America illegally as children, describing it as “wrong,” “self-defeating” and “cruel.”
In a rare re-entry onto the political stage, Obama used a Facebook post to slam Trump’s decision and call on Congress to step in.
“To target these young people is wrong — because they have done nothing wrong,” he wrote.
“It is self-defeating — because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel.”
“What if our kid’s science teacher, or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn’t know or remember, with a language she may not even speak?“
Obama, who is currently finishing his memoirs, had vowed before leaving office that he would speak up if Trump moved to unravel the amnesty introduced in 2012 — during the ex-president’s first term.
Trump has argued that the policy was legally flawed, and that he must put native-born Americans first.
Obama rubbished that suggestion.
“Let’s be clear: the action taken today isn’t required legally. It’s a political decision, and a moral question.”
“Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us.”
“It’s up to Members of Congress to protect these young people and our future.”

Comments

MORE FROM World

Rohingya exodus puts Suu Kyi under pressure

SHAMLAPUR/DHAKA: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has come under pressure from countries with large...

In Myanmar, Modi to discuss violence

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss rising violence in Myanmar’s western...

Rohingya exodus puts Suu Kyi under pressure
In Myanmar, Modi to discuss violence
Yangon made ‘little’ progress to stem Rohingya escape, says Malaysia
Indian artists revive theater in cosmopolitan Dubai
Philippine court orders MNLF’s leader’s arrest
$60m storm in a teacup: Darjeeling workers strike over independence
Latest News
Palestinian family evicted from Jerusalem home of 50 years
1 views
Lebanon looks on as Israel starts giant military drill
5 views
Analysis
After string of defeats, Daesh faces retreat to the desert
3 views
Churches decry Israeli attempts to ‘weaken’ Christians
2 views
Tourists in Lebanon shrug off security concerns
1 views
Rohingya exodus puts Suu Kyi under pressure
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR