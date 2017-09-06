Samsung debuts Galaxy Note8, the ‘next level Note’

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has introduced the Galaxy Note8. With the new phone, Samsung said consumers get a bigger Infinity Display, S Pen to communicate in more personal ways, and Samsung’s “best-ever” smartphone camera.

“We appreciate the relentless passion of the Note community. They’ve been a constant inspiration to us and we designed the new Note for them,” said DJ Koh, president of mobile communications business, Samsung Electronics. “From the Infinity Display to the enhanced S Pen and a powerful dual camera, the Galaxy Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible.”

Samsung first introduced the Note series in 2011. According to Samsung market research, 85 percent of Note users say they are proud to show off their Note and recommend it to friends, and 75 percent say it is the best phone they have ever had.

The Galaxy Note8 has the biggest screen ever on a Note device. “The 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display lets you see more and scroll less. The Galaxy Note8 gives you more room to watch, read and draw — making it the ultimate multitasking smartphone,” a press release said.

Live Message allows users to reveal their personality and tell expressive stories. With the Galaxy Note8, users can now share animated texts or drawings across platforms that support animated GIFs 4.

The Always On Display allows Galaxy users to stay on top of their notifications without unlocking their phone. Screen off memo allows users to take up to 100 pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display and make edits directly from the Always On Display.

Sajeev Jesudas, president, UL International, said: “We have been closely working with Samsung to make meaningful advancements in the science of smartphone quality and safety evaluation. As a result, the Galaxy Note8 has successfully completed a rigorous series of device and battery safety compatibility test protocols. We look forward to maintaining our strategic relationship with Samsung and helping ensure device safety for all consumers.”

The Galaxy Note8 will be available starting in mid-September and will be offered in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Deepsea Blue.

