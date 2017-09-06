Panasonic brings Urban Audio series to the region

Panasonic has announced three models, the SC-UA7, SC-UA3 and SC-UX100 in a new range of “Urban Audio” products. They feature Bluetooth streaming and powerful speakers to achieve room filling sound.

The flagship model in the range is the Urban Audio SC-UA7, which is a stand-alone, vertical speaker system with a 1,700 watts of sound pressure. It features a hexagonal design which incorporates two 160mm bass drivers, four 80mm midrange drivers and four 60mm tweeters. The two bass drivers are bass reflex loaded by four ports, and the bass is boosted by Panasonic’s “Airquake” circuit. The SC-UA7 positions four 6cm tweeters and four 8cm midrange woofers in the front, left, and right sides to achieve a full 180 degrees of room-filling expansive sound.

“The SC-UA7 also offers simple operation and a range of playback options. Bluetooth functionality means you can stream music too, from your mobile device, and Panasonic has a free ‘Max Juke’ app that allows to compile playlists and remotely adjust volume and equalization settings, as well as play and pause music selections.

There are two USB ports for music playback, as well as enough internal memory to store around 1,000 songs,” a press release said.

SC-UA7 has exterior features such as a mirror-finish top panel with lighting touch sensor buttons, and the center of the main body has a blue illumination. By plugging in a microphone, the user can also enjoy home karaoke with 6 functions, including echo and key control. Two other models made available in the series include SC-UA3 and SC-UX100. The speaker units use a 13cm woofer and 5-cm tweeter that are optimized for 2-way speaker design and are designed in a horn shape to preserve the wide directional sound characteristics.

Users can also stream wirelessly using Bluetooth or play their CD collection.

“The Urban Audio series is clutter-free and matches the urban home designs, because of its elegant looks. The series combines its unique design with phenomenal power and performance, to reimagine how you experience music,’’ said Satoshi Ishihara, general manager, audio video Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF).

The Urban Audio series is available across Panasonic stores in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other GCC countries.

Panasonic has announced three models, the SC-UA7, SC-UA3 and SC-UX100 in a new range of “Urban Audio” products. They feature Bluetooth streaming and powerful speakers to achieve room filling sound.

The flagship model in the range is the Urban Audio SC-UA7, which is a stand-alone, vertical speaker system with a 1,700 watts of sound pressure. It features a hexagonal design which incorporates two 160mm bass drivers, four 80mm midrange drivers and four 60mm tweeters. The two bass drivers are bass reflex loaded by four ports, and the bass is boosted by Panasonic’s “Airquake” circuit. The SC-UA7 positions four 6cm tweeters and four 8cm midrange woofers in the front, left, and right sides to achieve a full 180 degrees of room-filling expansive sound.

“The SC-UA7 also offers simple operation and a range of playback options. Bluetooth functionality means you can stream music too, from your mobile device, and Panasonic has a free ‘Max Juke’ app that allows to compile playlists and remotely adjust volume and equalization settings, as well as play and pause music selections.

There are two USB ports for music playback, as well as enough internal memory to store around 1,000 songs,” a press release said.

SC-UA7 has exterior features such as a mirror-finish top panel with lighting touch sensor buttons, and the center of the main body has a blue illumination. By plugging in a microphone, the user can also enjoy home karaoke with 6 functions, including echo and key control. Two other models made available in the series include SC-UA3 and SC-UX100. The speaker units use a 13cm woofer and 5-cm tweeter that are optimized for 2-way speaker design and are designed in a horn shape to preserve the wide directional sound characteristics.

Users can also stream wirelessly using Bluetooth or play their CD collection.

“The Urban Audio series is clutter-free and matches the urban home designs, because of its elegant looks. The series combines its unique design with phenomenal power and performance, to reimagine how you experience music,’’ said Satoshi Ishihara, general manager, audio video Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF).

The Urban Audio series is available across Panasonic stores in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other GCC countries.