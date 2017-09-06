SEC volunteer team helps Hajj pilgrims

A qualified volunteer team of the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) is participating in the activities of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association to serve pilgrims during Hajj.

The team will join the association’s members in providing services such as ambulances, traffic regulation, health care, awareness and guidance, and supporting the sectors of the state participating in the pilgrimage season.

“The participation of the SEC volunteer team in the activities of the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association comes within the framework of the agreement signed by the company with the association this year. It is within the corporate social responsibility programs of the SEC,” said Humoud bin Awdah Al-Ghubaini, senior vice president of communications and public relations at SEC.

He said the company is also providing mobile generators and running training courses for safety from electrical hazards.

The association is involved in several activities during Hajj, such as surveying, collecting and updating information for Mina and Arafat, and assigning guides for the holy sites to assist lost pilgrims get back to their camps.

Al-Ghubaini said the agreement signed with the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association is part of the common social responsibility goals of both sides, and that participation of the SEC team in voluntary activities reflects the generosity of the people of Saudi Arabia.

“It emphasizes the spirit of volunteerism and national belonging, according to a vision that adopts sincerity as a base, perfection as a characteristic and education as an approach,” he added.

Around 1,500 SEC engineers, technicians and administration officers are participating in the Hajj season this year, under the slogan “We work diligently for the guests of Allah, the Compassionate.” The company said it aims to provide reliable electrical service in Makkah.

Madinah and other holy sites. SEC said it has established electrical projects worth SR4,250 million ($1,133 million) this year for the comfort of the pilgrims.

