Australia economy strengthens after weak start to year

SYDNEY: Australia’s economy has shrugged off a sluggish start to the year, boosted by government and consumer spending with the nation extending its record run of growth, official data showed Wednesday.

Economic growth for the second-quarter was 0.8 percent, after 0.3 percent in January-March, to take the annual rate of expansion to 1.8 percent, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

“Today’s national accounts for the June quarter reveal solid and more balanced growth for our economy,” Treasurer Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

“(It confirms) the emerging national economic consensus of the better-days-ahead outlook that I referred to in this year’s budget.”

The stronger reading came after the economy marked a world-record 26 years without a recession, even as growth slowed at the beginning of the year with the impact of category four Cyclone Debbie on eastern Australia.

The Australian dollar slipped slightly below 80 US cents after the data release, with investors disappointed that the latest GDP reading was marginally softer than some analysts’ estimates.

The figures showed that household spending rose by 0.7 percent and government expenditure by 1.2 percent, while exports of goods and services increased by 2.7 percent for the period.



The Australian economy has charted a rocky path as it transitions away from an unprecedented mining boom, with the Reserve Bank of Australia cutting interest rates to a record-low of 1.50 percent.

The central bank on Tuesday kept rates on hold at 1.50 percent for the 13th-straight month, but signalled optimism about recent improvements in the economy.

They include a strengthening jobs market, business conditions and sales.

“Growth in the number of Australians with jobs has picked up over recent months and the unemployment rate has come down a bit,” RBA governor Philip Lowe said at a dinner speech in Brisbane late Tuesday.

“The investment outlook has also brightened. Inflation has troughed and it is likely to increase gradually over the next couple of years. These are positive developments.”

Economists said the economy may have passed its trough, although wages growth, which has been tepid, still needed to strengthen further to boost consumption levels.

“It’s not saying the economy is booming but it seems to have reached bottom, I think, clearly,” National Australia Bank chief markets economist Ivan Colhoun told AFP.

“We’re getting some more favorable signs across a range of indicators... (the economy) will gradually pick up and certainly the labor market data is suggesting that at the moment.”

The RBA has been cautious about lifting rates despite the improvements, with concerns that high levels of household debt and strong property prices could make Australians vulnerable to rising borrowing costs.

This has led some economists to tip a change in interest rates in 2018 at the earliest, and possibly even in 2019.

“The slump in real household income growth and the weakening outlook for (housing) dwellings investment suggests to us that the RBA’s GDP growth forecast of 3.0 percent in 2018 is too optimistic,” Capital Economics’ Australia and New Zealand chief economist Paul Dales said in a note.

“We believe 2.50 percent will be nearer the mark, which will force the RBA to keep interest rates at 1.50 percent until late 2019.”

