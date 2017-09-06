  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Fake News: Myanmar’s Suu Kyi slams ‘misinformation’ over Rohingya crisis

World

Fake News: Myanmar’s Suu Kyi slams ‘misinformation’ over Rohingya crisis

Agence France Presse |
Aung San Suu Kyi. (AFP)
Yangon: Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday alleged a “huge iceberg of misinformation” was distorting the picture of the Rohingya crisis, which has forced 125,000 of the Muslim minority to flee to Bangladesh. 
In her first comments since Rohingya militant attacks sparked unrest on August 25, Suu Kyi said fake news was “calculated to create a lot of problems between different communities” and to promote “the interest of the terrorists.”
Her intervention, quoted on the Facebook page of her State Counsellor’s office, followed a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led the global chorus of condemnation of a Myanmar army crackdown on the Rohingya.
Suu Kyi decried the “fake information” spread on Twitter last week by the Turkish deputy prime minister who shared photos purporting to be dead Rohingya that were later proven not to relate to the current crisis.
“Terrorism is new (for Myanmar) but the Government will do its best to make sure that this does not expand and spread all over Rakhine,” she was quoted as saying.
Hundreds have died since Rohingya militants raided police posts in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.
Over 6,0000 homes have been torched and there has been an exodus of Rohingya — who are reviled in Myanmar and denied citizenship — across the border into Bangladesh.
Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has come under intense pressure over her refusal to speak out against the treatment of the Rohingya or chastise the military.
Analysts say her obduracy despite the years of pressure from rights groups is a sop to the still powerful army and surging Buddhist nationalism in the Southeast Asian country.

Related Articles

Yangon: Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday alleged a “huge iceberg of misinformation” was distorting the picture of the Rohingya crisis, which has forced 125,000 of the Muslim minority to flee to Bangladesh. 
In her first comments since Rohingya militant attacks sparked unrest on August 25, Suu Kyi said fake news was “calculated to create a lot of problems between different communities” and to promote “the interest of the terrorists.”
Her intervention, quoted on the Facebook page of her State Counsellor’s office, followed a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led the global chorus of condemnation of a Myanmar army crackdown on the Rohingya.
Suu Kyi decried the “fake information” spread on Twitter last week by the Turkish deputy prime minister who shared photos purporting to be dead Rohingya that were later proven not to relate to the current crisis.
“Terrorism is new (for Myanmar) but the Government will do its best to make sure that this does not expand and spread all over Rakhine,” she was quoted as saying.
Hundreds have died since Rohingya militants raided police posts in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.
Over 6,0000 homes have been torched and there has been an exodus of Rohingya — who are reviled in Myanmar and denied citizenship — across the border into Bangladesh.
Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has come under intense pressure over her refusal to speak out against the treatment of the Rohingya or chastise the military.
Analysts say her obduracy despite the years of pressure from rights groups is a sop to the still powerful army and surging Buddhist nationalism in the Southeast Asian country.
Tags: Aung San Suu Kyi fake news Rohingya

Comments

MORE FROM World

Lebanon identifies bodies of soldiers killed while in Daesh hands

BEIRUT: Lebanon has identified the bodies of 10 of its soldiers found along the Syrian border in an...

Poverty drives child soldiers into Afghanistan’s endless war

GHAZNI, Afghanistan: The rescue this summer of dozens of Afghan youths destined to be trained as...

Lebanon identifies bodies of soldiers killed while in Daesh hands
Poverty drives child soldiers into Afghanistan’s endless war
Marital row exposes fugitive mafia boss in Uruguay
Tales of murder and suffering in Hong Kong ivory ban debate
Asylum detainees awarded $56 mn in Australia class action
Decomposed body in boat washed up on remote Pacific island
Latest News
Calling all art fans: Louvre Abu Dhabi opening date announced
121 views
Lebanon identifies bodies of soldiers killed while in Daesh hands
120 views
New York fashion kicks off with millennials on the mind
116 views
Poverty drives child soldiers into Afghanistan’s endless war
159 views
Marital row exposes fugitive mafia boss in Uruguay
153 views
Tales of murder and suffering in Hong Kong ivory ban debate
124 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR