  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Five children drown as Rohingya boats sink off Bangladesh

World

Five children drown as Rohingya boats sink off Bangladesh

Agence France Presse |
A Rohingya family reaches the Bangladesh border after crossing a creek of the Naf river on the border with Myanmmar, in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
COX’S BAZAR, BANGLADESH: At least five children drowned when boats carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar sank early on Wednesday, Bangladesh border guards told AFP.
Authorities said three to four boats had sunk at the mouth of the Naf river, which divides Bangladesh and Myanmar’s violence-wracked Rakhine state, raising fears there could be many more casualties.
Scores of people have already been killed attempting to cross the Naf border river since a fresh upsurge in violence in Rakhine on August 25, many using small fishing boats unsuited to the rough coastal waters.
Border Guard Bangladesh officer Aloysius Sangma said three to four boats packed with Rohingya refugees had gone down early Wednesday.
“So far, the bodies of five male and female children have been found at different locations,” he told AFP.
Local police chief Main Uddin said authorities were traveling to the spot to investigate.
More than 125,000 refugees have flooded across the border into Bangladesh.
Most are Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority that the government of Buddhist-majority Myanmar largely does not recognize as citizens.

Related Articles

COX’S BAZAR, BANGLADESH: At least five children drowned when boats carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar sank early on Wednesday, Bangladesh border guards told AFP.
Authorities said three to four boats had sunk at the mouth of the Naf river, which divides Bangladesh and Myanmar’s violence-wracked Rakhine state, raising fears there could be many more casualties.
Scores of people have already been killed attempting to cross the Naf border river since a fresh upsurge in violence in Rakhine on August 25, many using small fishing boats unsuited to the rough coastal waters.
Border Guard Bangladesh officer Aloysius Sangma said three to four boats packed with Rohingya refugees had gone down early Wednesday.
“So far, the bodies of five male and female children have been found at different locations,” he told AFP.
Local police chief Main Uddin said authorities were traveling to the spot to investigate.
More than 125,000 refugees have flooded across the border into Bangladesh.
Most are Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority that the government of Buddhist-majority Myanmar largely does not recognize as citizens.
Tags: Rohingya Bangladesh Myanmar

Comments

MORE FROM World

Lebanon identifies bodies of soldiers killed while in Daesh hands

BEIRUT: Lebanon has identified the bodies of 10 of its soldiers found along the Syrian border in an...

Poverty drives child soldiers into Afghanistan’s endless war

GHAZNI, Afghanistan: The rescue this summer of dozens of Afghan youths destined to be trained as...

Lebanon identifies bodies of soldiers killed while in Daesh hands
Poverty drives child soldiers into Afghanistan’s endless war
Marital row exposes fugitive mafia boss in Uruguay
Tales of murder and suffering in Hong Kong ivory ban debate
Asylum detainees awarded $56 mn in Australia class action
Decomposed body in boat washed up on remote Pacific island
Latest News
Calling all art fans: Louvre Abu Dhabi opening date announced
125 views
Lebanon identifies bodies of soldiers killed while in Daesh hands
123 views
New York fashion kicks off with millennials on the mind
119 views
Poverty drives child soldiers into Afghanistan’s endless war
167 views
Marital row exposes fugitive mafia boss in Uruguay
157 views
Tales of murder and suffering in Hong Kong ivory ban debate
128 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR