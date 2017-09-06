Calling all art fans: Louvre Abu Dhabi opening date announced

"The UAE boosts its global cultural presence with the opening of Louvre Abu Dhabi in November 11. It serves as a cradle for art & culture." pic.twitter.com/oaKjxIeGDV — أخبار محمد بن زايد (@MBZNews) September 6, 2017

DUBAI: The opening date of the much-awaited Louvre Abu Dhabi has been announced as November 11 of this year.Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan made the announcement on Twitter, after an official press conference, to the delight of art fans in the country.The museum is located on Manarat Saadiyat island in Abu Dhabi and is part of the Saadiyat Cultural District, which will also be home to the Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.At the opening announcement ceremony, the country’s Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan said “Beauty is the essence of Louvre Abu Dhabi.”He added: “People from every corner of the world will visit Louvre Abu Dhabi… It represents the latest innovation in a long-standing tradition of cultural awareness and appreciation nurtured by the leaders of the UAE.”Director of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Manuel Rabate said all the art works are in place, awaiting visitors.“There are some 600 pieces of art from French museums. This is the biggest place of art work. I am proud to have so many pieces of art being made available to public,” he said, according to Khaleej Times.