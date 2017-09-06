Mobily offers pilgrims additional free balance up to 300%

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) welcomes the guests of God and provides them with strongest offers through Hajj and Umrah package, which is dedicated to pilgrims. The company allows its subscribers in this package to get additional free balance up to 300 percent when recharging with SR10 or more.

Mobily seeks to fulfil the continuous needs of its subscribers by providing the best offers to the guests of God, where this special package offers additional free balance that can be used in voice calls and SMS on-Mobily-network in addition to data and international SMS to most of the countries around the world.

Moreover, the company provides 2GB data free to this package subscribers.

This offer comes to confirm the leading role of the private sector in collaboration with the government to serve this beloved segment. Mobily is serving the pilgrims by providing them wireless network in Mina, Muzdalifa and Arafat for free, and is offering competitive prices for international calls in Hajj and Umrah packages, starting from 55 halalah. Additionally, Mobily strategically sponsor Hajj media campaigns where this year’s campaign is titled as “Hajj, a massage of peace.”

