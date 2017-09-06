Raymond Weil teams up with Repetto for Shine watches

Raymond Weil, in partnership with the French firm, Repetto, has launched a variation on the Shine range of watches inspired by the world of ballet. “A symbol of freedom, elegance and movement, the Shine Etoile watch appears attired in the spirit of tulle and asserts its character as a true performer through the versatility of two interchangeable straps crafted in Repetto leather,” a press release said.

The company described the timepiece as “a jewelry watch that reinvents itself as the hours go by, representing a perfect ally for women and naturally adapting to their style and their desires.”

The watch is framed by a 32mm round steel case and the dial is backed with a subtle white tulle motif on galvanized silver-toned satin.

The Shine Etoile watch changes straps and style thanks to a patented system of removable lugs developed by the R&D team of Raymond Weil.

The watch comes with two interchangeable straps crafted in Repetto leather, which are available in blush pink — reminiscent of ballet shoes, and crystal carbon black to express “elegance and glamor.”

“In step with its blued hands, the Shine Etoile watch accompanies the 24 hours in a woman’s life. This versatile and multifaceted timepiece is the icon of the world’s gifted ballerinas, étoile dancers and other stellar feminine figures,” the press release added.

Jean-Marc Gaucher, CEO of Repetto, said: “Expertise is a living heritage that we cultivate and that we translate into the future. It is this mindset that sparked the cooperation with Raymond Weil — two independent family-minded companies that both nurture excellence and precision,”

Elie Bernheim, CEO of Raymond Weil, said: “For 40 years, Raymond Weil has been showcasing the wealth of Swiss watchmaking expertise. For 70 years, Repetto has been perpetuating this style, this French-style elegance and know-how that consolidates the stature of the country that saw the birth of classical ballet. Repetto and Raymond Weil epitomize beautiful family stories united by a quest for excellence and precision. Together, we accompany the women of the world as they give the performance of their lives.”

Raymond Weil, in partnership with the French firm, Repetto, has launched a variation on the Shine range of watches inspired by the world of ballet. “A symbol of freedom, elegance and movement, the Shine Etoile watch appears attired in the spirit of tulle and asserts its character as a true performer through the versatility of two interchangeable straps crafted in Repetto leather,” a press release said.

The company described the timepiece as “a jewelry watch that reinvents itself as the hours go by, representing a perfect ally for women and naturally adapting to their style and their desires.”

The watch is framed by a 32mm round steel case and the dial is backed with a subtle white tulle motif on galvanized silver-toned satin.

The Shine Etoile watch changes straps and style thanks to a patented system of removable lugs developed by the R&D team of Raymond Weil.

The watch comes with two interchangeable straps crafted in Repetto leather, which are available in blush pink — reminiscent of ballet shoes, and crystal carbon black to express “elegance and glamor.”

“In step with its blued hands, the Shine Etoile watch accompanies the 24 hours in a woman’s life. This versatile and multifaceted timepiece is the icon of the world’s gifted ballerinas, étoile dancers and other stellar feminine figures,” the press release added.

Jean-Marc Gaucher, CEO of Repetto, said: “Expertise is a living heritage that we cultivate and that we translate into the future. It is this mindset that sparked the cooperation with Raymond Weil — two independent family-minded companies that both nurture excellence and precision,”

Elie Bernheim, CEO of Raymond Weil, said: “For 40 years, Raymond Weil has been showcasing the wealth of Swiss watchmaking expertise. For 70 years, Repetto has been perpetuating this style, this French-style elegance and know-how that consolidates the stature of the country that saw the birth of classical ballet. Repetto and Raymond Weil epitomize beautiful family stories united by a quest for excellence and precision. Together, we accompany the women of the world as they give the performance of their lives.”