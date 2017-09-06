Schneider Electric announces 12 finalist teams for Go Green in the City 2017

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, recently announced the list of the 12 teams to compete in the final round of Go Green in the City, its international student case study competition focusing on innovative energy solutions for smart cities. Team “Cyclops,” which included Kanza Naeem Malik and Zohaib Salahuddin from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore-Pakistan, was chosen from the Gulf and Pakistan region.

The team developed “Jashn,” a digital web-based concept that monitors power wastage arising from house-hold appliances and alerts users of the excess consumption. The proposed solution comes in response to the mounting technical inefficiencies in household and commercial devices that are adversely affecting the country’s power supply. The team was mentored by Lijo Abraham, who is the senior project manager at Schneider Electric.

Hanan Darwish, president — Gulf countries and Pakistan, Schneider Electric, said: “Through the Go Green in the City competition, we aim to broaden the minds of the students and sharpen their skills, by giving them the chance to understand Schneider Electric’s operations and IoT-enabled platforms such as EcoStruxure. This helps them recognize existing challenges in the market and find ways to develop sustainable solutions. Being a global company, we take pride in fostering the growth of young minds across the world and providing a platform that creates future innovators.”

Abraham said: “I strongly believe that collaborations between companies and institutions is key to driving innovation and producing future technocrats and business leaders. As a mentor, I helped the team evolve their initial idea and ensured that the team was presenting the solutions effectively, and succinctly.”

The finalists will now prepare for the last challenge of the competition: presenting their final case study to a panel of Schneider Electric executive jury. Each team will continue to be mentored by a Schneider Electric volunteer, who will offer advice and support. Their role is to help the participants develop their solutions, focusing on user needs and the project’s impacts, feasibility, and return on investment.

Sevda Esenturk, vice president of HR — Gulf countries and Pakistan, Schneider Electric said: “As the years’ progress, we are extremely happy to see that more students from the region are participating in this challenge. Schneider Electric is committed to promoting the communities it operates in and providing opportunities for its growth.”

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, recently announced the list of the 12 teams to compete in the final round of Go Green in the City, its international student case study competition focusing on innovative energy solutions for smart cities. Team “Cyclops,” which included Kanza Naeem Malik and Zohaib Salahuddin from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore-Pakistan, was chosen from the Gulf and Pakistan region.

The team developed “Jashn,” a digital web-based concept that monitors power wastage arising from house-hold appliances and alerts users of the excess consumption. The proposed solution comes in response to the mounting technical inefficiencies in household and commercial devices that are adversely affecting the country’s power supply. The team was mentored by Lijo Abraham, who is the senior project manager at Schneider Electric.

Hanan Darwish, president — Gulf countries and Pakistan, Schneider Electric, said: “Through the Go Green in the City competition, we aim to broaden the minds of the students and sharpen their skills, by giving them the chance to understand Schneider Electric’s operations and IoT-enabled platforms such as EcoStruxure. This helps them recognize existing challenges in the market and find ways to develop sustainable solutions. Being a global company, we take pride in fostering the growth of young minds across the world and providing a platform that creates future innovators.”

Abraham said: “I strongly believe that collaborations between companies and institutions is key to driving innovation and producing future technocrats and business leaders. As a mentor, I helped the team evolve their initial idea and ensured that the team was presenting the solutions effectively, and succinctly.”

The finalists will now prepare for the last challenge of the competition: presenting their final case study to a panel of Schneider Electric executive jury. Each team will continue to be mentored by a Schneider Electric volunteer, who will offer advice and support. Their role is to help the participants develop their solutions, focusing on user needs and the project’s impacts, feasibility, and return on investment.

Sevda Esenturk, vice president of HR — Gulf countries and Pakistan, Schneider Electric said: “As the years’ progress, we are extremely happy to see that more students from the region are participating in this challenge. Schneider Electric is committed to promoting the communities it operates in and providing opportunities for its growth.”