New 2018 Chevrolet Equinox goes on sale in Middle East

The new 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier has gone on sale in the Middle East at a starting price of $30,185. This marks the Equinox’s very first presence in the region after amassing success in the other markets since its introduction in 2005.

Ahmed Soudodi, head of brand at Chevrolet Middle East said: “The all-new Chevrolet Equinox represents the perfect balance of design and technology. Eye-catching looks complemented by the latest safety technologies mean that both drivers and passengers are kept safe, comfortable and connected on the road.”

He added: “Going on sale this September across our Chevrolet showrooms in the Middle East, we are confident the 2018 Equinox will offer customers across the region unmatched performance, efficiency and value in the compact SUV segment and will play a significant role in Chevrolet’s comprehensive and young portfolio.”

The 2.0L engine will be available on Premier from launch, with the standard 1.5L Turbo option available on LS and LT in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The 2.0L engine delivers a GM-estimated 252 horsepower, 352 nm of torque and is paired to GM’s new 9-speed automatic transmission.

Chevrolet listed the following vehicle highlights:

• The Equinox premier offers exceptional fuel efficiency, with a combined 13.6 km per liter.

• It incorporates the latest in weight reduction technology, that contributes to vehicle balance and efficiency.

• The 2018 Equinox Premier is available in all-wheel-drive as standard, with an AWD disconnect feature that promotes fuel efficiency when the rear axle is not needed.

• Its kneeling rear seat enables a flat rear load floor and up to 1,798 liters of maximum cargo space.

• The Equinox will be available in seven exterior tint coat, metallic and solid colors: Summit White, Black, Storm Blue, Silver Ice, Pepper dust, Nightfall Grey and Cajun Red.

The 2018 Chevrolet Premier ensures customer connectivity through technologies designed to support Apple CarPlay and ready to support Android Auto on an 8-inch color touchscreen with MyLink infotainment.

The new Equinox Premier offers an expanded range of safety features.

Its Rear Seat Reminder feature can provide an alert when the rear doors are used during or just before a trip, prompting users to double-check for valuables left in the back seat when they exit the vehicle.

