Marriott International to launch 600-km cycle challenge across Jordan

It all began 10 years ago when a handful of senior associates at Starwood Hotels & Resorts, decided to take on a three-day cycling challenge in the French Alps in aid of the The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Guido De Wilde, COO Middle East, Marriott International, said: “We wanted to give back to the community — it is part of our nature as hoteliers, being the kind of people who like to look after and support others. The generosity, spirit, and commitment demonstrated by our associates across the region who take part each year always inspires me and makes me so proud.”

The campaign has raised around $7 million with the aim of making a positive difference to underprivileged children living in the communities that the group’s hotels operate in. The bike ride continues to be a major highlight of the program.

This year, the campaign — which is now under the Marriott International umbrella — will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a 600-km cycle challenge through Jordan between Oct. 12 to 14. The team will ride across the country, that has yet been undiscovered in the world of cycling, hoping to not only showcase the power of the sport but also provide team members with a stunning backdrop for their efforts.

They will begin their ride from the Dead Sea, which, at 383 meters below sea level is the lowest point on Earth, and head in a fairly straight line to the beautiful seaside town of Aqaba. The second day of the event will see the group ride from Aqaba to the legendary historical city of Petra, while the third day will lead them back down to the Dead Sea. The cycle challenge is expected to receive a high level of local support, with Cycling Jordan providing a mechanic and support car for the duration.

The team will be joined by two guest riders: Ammar Al-Satari, a former Jordanian national cycling champion, and Sari Husseini from Cycling Jordan. With a variety of terrains to cover, the ride will be extremely challenging, demanding a high level of fitness and absolute commitment from all teams.

