Saudi Arabia

Saudi fund in initiative for better use of robots

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says the robotics project set to be launched by the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Japan’s SoftBank reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to play an important role in helping to shape the future of the robotics sector. (SPA file photo)
LONDON: Busy day at work? Don’t fret: A friendly robotic assistant may soon take the strain.
That vision of the future looks a step closer, following a partnership announced on Wednesday between a Saudi fund and Japan’s SoftBank that aims to improve the use of robots in daily life.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Japanese technology firm said they are preparing to launch a joint initiative to explore how robotic systems can be better incorporated in “tasks of the government sector, business and society.” 
PIF and SoftBank plan to work with major global institutions to create a platform for driving forward the autonomous robotics industry, according to a statement. 
The initiative will address the need for an international methodology to measure the continued growth of robots at use in the global industrial workforce. It will look at the development of standardized measurements for robot power, performance and intelligence.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — deputy prime minister, defense minister and chairman of PIF — said the initiative would be a key element in Saudi Arabia’s reform plans.
“Technology forms an integral part of achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and this project reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to play an important role in helping to shape the future of the robotics sector. We are delighted to be partnering with SoftBank, already a global leader in the robotics industry, on this initiative,” he said.

