  Hurricane Irma kills six on Caribbean island St. Martin: official

AFP
Waves crash against the seawall as Hurricane Irma slammed across islands in the northern Caribbean on Wednesday, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on Wednesday. (REUTERS)
BASSE-TERRE: At least six people have been killed in the French part of the Caribbean island St. Martin after Hurricane Irma tore through the region, Guadeloupe prefect Eric Maire said Wednesday.
“This is not the final toll. We sadly risk further discoveries,” Maire told journalists. The previous toll given by France’s overseas ministry was two dead and two seriously injured on the eastern Caribbean islands St. Barts and St. Martin.

"This is not the final toll. We sadly risk further discoveries," Maire told journalists. The previous toll given by France's overseas ministry was two dead and two seriously injured on the eastern Caribbean islands St. Barts and St. Martin.
“This is not the final toll. We sadly risk further discoveries,” Maire told journalists. The previous toll given by France’s overseas ministry was two dead and two seriously injured on the eastern Caribbean islands St. Barts and St. Martin.
