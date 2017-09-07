Hurricane Irma kills six on Caribbean island St. Martin: official

This incredible video shows conditions on the island of St. Martin during Hurricane #Irma this morning. pic.twitter.com/6YeWdd6ieF — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 6, 2017

BASSE-TERRE: At least six people have been killed in the French part of the Caribbean island St. Martin after Hurricane Irma tore through the region, Guadeloupe prefect Eric Maire said Wednesday.“This is not the final toll. We sadly risk further discoveries,” Maire told journalists. The previous toll given by France’s overseas ministry was two dead and two seriously injured on the eastern Caribbean islands St. Barts and St. Martin.