Middle-East

Syrian war monitor says strikes hit military science center

Reuters
Israeli soldiers manuever a tank during a military exercise in the northern part of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Airstrikes targeted a Syrian research facility. (AFP)
BEIRUT: An air strike on Masyaf in Syria hit a Scientific Studies and Research Center facility and an adjacent military camp where ground-to-ground rockets are stored, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday.
The United States has imposed sanctions on employees of the Scientific Studies and Research Center, which it describes as the Syrian agency responsible for developing and producing non-conventional weapons including chemical weapons, something Damascus denies.

