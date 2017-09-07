  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Merkel vows to press on with rallies despite jeers

World

Merkel vows to press on with rallies despite jeers

AFP |
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general election, gives a speech during an election rally in Torgau, Germany, September 6, 2017. (REUTERS)
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Thursday to press on with election campaign rallies in places where she has been greeted with choruses of jeers and whistles, saying she intended to take a stand against hate.
At several rallies, particularly in eastern states such as Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, protesters — many holding campaign posters for the populist AfD party or the far-right NPD, have loudly booed or chanted slogans against Merkel.
More than 100 demonstrators sought to disrupt Merkel’s rally Wednesday evening in the Saxony city of Torgau, whistling, booing and chanting “Get lost.”
Police said that two men at the Torgau rally, aged 36 and 39, made the Nazi salute.
Hours later at a rally in Finsterwalde, also in the former communist east, the chancellor was given a similarly hostile reception.
But Merkel said she would not be deterred.
“It is important to me to keep going where I’m not getting a friendly reception,” she said in an interview with the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group.
“Many people who do not subscribe to the concert of whistles or chorus of chants need encouragement to keep showing civil courage and to stand up against the hate,” she said.
Merkel has also faced protesters in western states during her public appearances ahead of the September 24 vote.
At a rally in Heidelberg on Tuesday, protesters sought to pelt her with tomatoes.
Merkel, who happened to be wearing an orange blazer, was lightly hit, but she shrugged off the incident with a smile.
Polls show that Merkel’s conservative alliance is holding a strong lead of around 15 percentage points against the runner-up Social Democratic Party.
But her decision in 2015 to open Germany’s borders to thousands of refugees fleeing war in Syria and Iraq split public opinion.
The AfD is seeking to win its first seats in parliament with its anti-immigration and anti-Islam platform.

Related Articles

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Thursday to press on with election campaign rallies in places where she has been greeted with choruses of jeers and whistles, saying she intended to take a stand against hate.
At several rallies, particularly in eastern states such as Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, protesters — many holding campaign posters for the populist AfD party or the far-right NPD, have loudly booed or chanted slogans against Merkel.
More than 100 demonstrators sought to disrupt Merkel’s rally Wednesday evening in the Saxony city of Torgau, whistling, booing and chanting “Get lost.”
Police said that two men at the Torgau rally, aged 36 and 39, made the Nazi salute.
Hours later at a rally in Finsterwalde, also in the former communist east, the chancellor was given a similarly hostile reception.
But Merkel said she would not be deterred.
“It is important to me to keep going where I’m not getting a friendly reception,” she said in an interview with the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland newspaper group.
“Many people who do not subscribe to the concert of whistles or chorus of chants need encouragement to keep showing civil courage and to stand up against the hate,” she said.
Merkel has also faced protesters in western states during her public appearances ahead of the September 24 vote.
At a rally in Heidelberg on Tuesday, protesters sought to pelt her with tomatoes.
Merkel, who happened to be wearing an orange blazer, was lightly hit, but she shrugged off the incident with a smile.
Polls show that Merkel’s conservative alliance is holding a strong lead of around 15 percentage points against the runner-up Social Democratic Party.
But her decision in 2015 to open Germany’s borders to thousands of refugees fleeing war in Syria and Iraq split public opinion.
The AfD is seeking to win its first seats in parliament with its anti-immigration and anti-Islam platform.
Tags: Angela Merkel

Comments

MORE FROM World

Nigeria cholera outbreak threatens more than 1 million people in refugee camps

LONDON: At least 1.4 million people uprooted by Boko Haram’s insurgency in northeast Nigeria are...

Lasers, tags and cameras target baby thieves in Indian hospitals

CHENNAI, India: Hospitals in India are starting to tag newborns, mothers and medics as well as...

Nigeria cholera outbreak threatens more than 1 million people in refugee camps
Lasers, tags and cameras target baby thieves in Indian hospitals
Trump turns again to Democrats; Senate takes up disaster relief
US shuts down Pakistani bank over terror-financing and money laundering concerns
China agrees more UN actions needed against N. Korea after nuclear test
Mobile Internet off in Togo before opposition protests
Latest News
Trump: Qatar crisis stems from massive funding of terrorism by certain countries
214 views
Panasonic’s TV Factory to bring momentum in Egypt’s Manufacturing Sector
18 views
STB, EDB launch Passion Made Possible brand
14 views
STC offers two days of free calls inside and outside network
51 views
Emirates-sponsored “Stars on Board” offers Arab fans a memorable voyage
24 views
SHUAA Capital in talks for securities business Egypt re-entry
18 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR