That’s a wrap: ‘Veep’ to end next year

In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a cast member in the HBO series "Veep," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the show at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. HBO says its much-honored political comedy "Veep" is coming to an end. The cable channel said Wednesday, Sept. 6, that "Veep" will air its seventh and final season in 2018. (AP)
NEW YORK: The award-winning US TV comedy series “Veep” will end in 2018 after seven seasons, its star Julia Louis-Dreyfus said Wednesday.
The show has garnered 12 Emmy awards, and Louis-Dreyfus, playing the hapless Vice President Selina Meyer, has been named best actress in a comedy for the past five years running.
She is nominated again for an Emmy this year at an awards ceremony to be held September 17.
“It’s true BUT don’t despair cuz we still have a whole season 7 to write and film,” she posted on Twitter, confirming a report in The Hollywood Reporter.
Louis-Dreyfus first became known as a friend of comic Jerry Seinfeld in the hugely popular “Seinfeld” series of the 1990s.
“It became clear that this season should be the last season,” said Louis-Dreyfus, who also co-produces the series.
“We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series,” said executive producer David Mandel.
“It’s bittersweet but it’s right,” he said.

