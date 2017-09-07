  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 45 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Middle East air passenger demand up in July

Arab News |
The Middle East-North America market has been affected by a combination of factors in 2017, including the recently lifted cabin ban on large portable electronic devices. (Reuters)
DUBAI: Middle East carriers registered a 4.5 percent increase in passenger demand for July, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.
This was an acceleration from the 3.6 percent growth reported in June, but still way below the five-year average pace of 11.2 percent, the group said.
“The Middle East-North America market has been affected by a combination of factors in 2017, including the recently-lifted cabin ban on large portable electronic devices, as well as a wider impact from the proposed travel bans to the US,” IATA said.
“Traffic growth on the Middle East-US route was already slowing in early 2017, in line with a moderation in the pace of expansion of nonstop services by the largest Middle Eastern airlines.”
The US Department of Homeland Security earlier lifted restrictions on electronic items inside cabins of aircraft flying from Gulf, Middle East and North Africa airports after carries implemented measures to address concerns about terrorism.
“Traffic growth on the segment was already slowing in early-2017, in line with a moderation in the pace of growth of non-stop services flown by the largest Middle Eastern airlines,” IATA said.
On a global scale, international passenger demand expanded at a slower 6.2 percent in July, compared with 7.6 percent in June, while capacity climbed 5.5 percent and load factor went up 0.5 percentage points to 84.6 percent.
European carriers posted a 7.5 percent rise in traffic for July compared to a year ago, down from 8.8 percent annual growth in June. Passenger traffic for the Asia-Pacific airlines’ meanwhile deceleration to 5.9 percent in July, against 8.8 percent a month earlier.
North American airlines’ passenger traffic climbed 3.5 percent while Latin American carriers recorded the strongest growth among regions, posting a 10.5 percent demand rise compared to July 2016.
African airlines experienced a 6.5 percent increase in traffic compared to a year ago, down from 9.8 percent demand growth in June
“As is evidenced by the record high load factor in July, the appetite for air travel remains very strong. However, the stimulus effect of lower fares is softening in the face of rising cost inputs. This suggests a moderating in the supportive demand backdrop,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Middle East carriers registered a 4.5 percent increase in passenger demand for July, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.
This was an acceleration from the 3.6 percent growth reported in June, but still way below the five-year average pace of 11.2 percent, the group said.
“The Middle East-North America market has been affected by a combination of factors in 2017, including the recently-lifted cabin ban on large portable electronic devices, as well as a wider impact from the proposed travel bans to the US,” IATA said.
“Traffic growth on the Middle East-US route was already slowing in early 2017, in line with a moderation in the pace of expansion of nonstop services by the largest Middle Eastern airlines.”
The US Department of Homeland Security earlier lifted restrictions on electronic items inside cabins of aircraft flying from Gulf, Middle East and North Africa airports after carries implemented measures to address concerns about terrorism.
“Traffic growth on the segment was already slowing in early-2017, in line with a moderation in the pace of growth of non-stop services flown by the largest Middle Eastern airlines,” IATA said.
On a global scale, international passenger demand expanded at a slower 6.2 percent in July, compared with 7.6 percent in June, while capacity climbed 5.5 percent and load factor went up 0.5 percentage points to 84.6 percent.
European carriers posted a 7.5 percent rise in traffic for July compared to a year ago, down from 8.8 percent annual growth in June. Passenger traffic for the Asia-Pacific airlines’ meanwhile deceleration to 5.9 percent in July, against 8.8 percent a month earlier.
North American airlines’ passenger traffic climbed 3.5 percent while Latin American carriers recorded the strongest growth among regions, posting a 10.5 percent demand rise compared to July 2016.
African airlines experienced a 6.5 percent increase in traffic compared to a year ago, down from 9.8 percent demand growth in June
“As is evidenced by the record high load factor in July, the appetite for air travel remains very strong. However, the stimulus effect of lower fares is softening in the face of rising cost inputs. This suggests a moderating in the supportive demand backdrop,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.
Tags: aviation IATA Passengers

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Property developers vie for buyers as Cityscape Global to offer onsite sales for the first time

DUBAI: Developers would be jostling for buyers when Cityscape Global opens next week in Dubai and...

Dubai airline Emirates could restore US capacity within six to nine months

LONDON: Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday he hopes the Middle East’s largest airline...

Panasonic’s TV Factory to bring momentum in Egypt’s Manufacturing Sector
STB, EDB launch Passion Made Possible brand
STC offers two days of free calls inside and outside network
Emirates-sponsored “Stars on Board” offers Arab fans a memorable voyage
SHUAA Capital in talks for securities business Egypt re-entry
Marriott scoops two major industry awards in South Africa
Latest News
Trump: Qatar crisis stems from massive funding of terrorism by certain countries
214 views
Panasonic’s TV Factory to bring momentum in Egypt’s Manufacturing Sector
18 views
STB, EDB launch Passion Made Possible brand
14 views
STC offers two days of free calls inside and outside network
51 views
Emirates-sponsored “Stars on Board” offers Arab fans a memorable voyage
24 views
SHUAA Capital in talks for securities business Egypt re-entry
18 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR