Business & Economy

Dubai airline Emirates could restore US capacity within six to nine months

Emirates flies more than 135 weekly passenger and cargo flights serving 14 US gateways. (Reuters)
LONDON: Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday he hopes the Middle East’s largest airline will restore capacity to the US in six to nine months after some flights were dropped earlier this year.
“Demand for travel is still fairly strong, and I‘m hoping that in the next six to nine months that we will restore our capacity to what it was,” Clark said at an industry conference in London.
Emirates started cutting frequencies on five US routes from May, blaming a drop in demand on travel restrictions imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration.
Clark said in June that demand to cities where Emirates had cut capacity had started to improve.
Emirates flies more than 135 weekly passenger and cargo flights serving 14 US gateways, including recently launched services to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale in Florida, as well as to Newark via Athens.

