Blue Man show blows Saudis away

JEDDAH: It was not a strictly circus, a play or a stand-up comedy but the Blue Man Group gathered it all together in a single show to rave reviews.

On Wednesday night, the group showed off their wild mix of performance art and music at Jeddah’s Al-Jawhara Stadium.

It was a performance that would have been familiar to the group’s legion of fans across the globe.

The theme for this show was science and technology, and spectators were treated to interpretations of topics from human sight, color, the self-conscious and the Internet.

If that sounds like it is more a school lesson than fun, then you clearly have not been to a Blue Man performance. Formed in 1991, the men, who appear as three identical guys painted blue (obviously…) create their unique brand of genre-defying entertainment.

And judging by the reaction of the audience, the trio did not disappoint.

“I wish we can have more of these international shows in Saudi Arabia, it was brilliant,” Yasser Al-Abdulla, a 15-year-old from Jeddah, told Arab News.

That sentiment was echoed by Hannah Al-Khayari, a Saudi mother and education supervisor, who said: “My daughter was very excited about the show, having such an international performance in Jeddah caught her attention and she insisted on attending the show.”

The fans were not the only ones who lapped up the entertainment. Ahmad Al-Nabulsi, operation manager at the show’s organizers, Luxury KSA, described it as “the biggest international show to be performed ever in Saudi Arabia.”

If the fans were not exactly sure what to expect, then that went two ways, with the group surprised by the great reception they received.

Peter Greben, Blue Man’s tour manager, told Arab News: “The audience interaction with the show has been amazing tonight, because we did not know whether they will accept the show or not as it is the first time for us in Saudi Arabia.”

The show runs in Jeddah until Sept. 10 before moving to Riyadh where it will be performed at King Fahd Cultural Center (KFCC) from Sept.14 to 21.

