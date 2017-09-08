Full Anti-Terror Quartet statement on the Emir of Kuwait's comments in Washington

JEDDAh: In a joint statement, the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) — Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt — declared their appreciation for the mediation of the Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.



The statement also thanked him for his efforts in bringing back the Qatari authority to the righteous path, as well as his announcement that Qatar is prepared to acknowledge the 13 demands and to have negotiations around them.



The ATQ, however, stressed that discussions around implementing these demands shouldn't be preceded by any conditions.



The Quartet also regretted what the Kuwaiti Emir mentioned about the "success of the mediation in preventing a military intervention". The ATQ statement stressed that a military option was not — and will not be — an option in any way.



The statement added that the crisis with Qatar isn't only a Gulf dispute, but rather a dispute with a number of Arab and Muslim countries which have made their position from Qatari intervention and support for terror clear.



The ATQ added that there are also other countries around the world which couldn't announce their position because of Qatari meddling in its internal affairs. This (the meddling) makes them (these countries) fear the consequences particularly given Doha's record in supporting coups and harboring/financing terror, extremist ideology and hate speech.



The statement also said that comments made by the Qatari foreign minister after the press conference of the Emir of Kuwait confirm Qatar's refusal for a dialogue except if the sanctions — imposed legally by the ATQ countries — are lifted. It also proves that Qatar is not serious about the discussions, combating terror and its financing, nor stopping its intervention in internal affairs.



The ATQ appreciated the assertion of President Donald Trump that the only way to resolve the crisis is in stopping the support and financing of terrorism and his unwillingness to resolve the crisis unless this is achieved.



(Arab News translation)

JEDDAh: In a joint statement, the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) — Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt — declared their appreciation for the mediation of the Kuwaiti Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.



The statement also thanked him for his efforts in bringing back the Qatari authority to the righteous path, as well as his announcement that Qatar is prepared to acknowledge the 13 demands and to have negotiations around them.



The ATQ, however, stressed that discussions around implementing these demands shouldn't be preceded by any conditions.



The Quartet also regretted what the Kuwaiti Emir mentioned about the "success of the mediation in preventing a military intervention". The ATQ statement stressed that a military option was not — and will not be — an option in any way.



The statement added that the crisis with Qatar isn't only a Gulf dispute, but rather a dispute with a number of Arab and Muslim countries which have made their position from Qatari intervention and support for terror clear.



The ATQ added that there are also other countries around the world which couldn't announce their position because of Qatari meddling in its internal affairs. This (the meddling) makes them (these countries) fear the consequences particularly given Doha's record in supporting coups and harboring/financing terror, extremist ideology and hate speech.



The statement also said that comments made by the Qatari foreign minister after the press conference of the Emir of Kuwait confirm Qatar's refusal for a dialogue except if the sanctions — imposed legally by the ATQ countries — are lifted. It also proves that Qatar is not serious about the discussions, combating terror and its financing, nor stopping its intervention in internal affairs.



The ATQ appreciated the assertion of President Donald Trump that the only way to resolve the crisis is in stopping the support and financing of terrorism and his unwillingness to resolve the crisis unless this is achieved.



(Arab News translation)