  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 55 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Mexico expels North Korean ambassador after nuclear test

World

Mexico expels North Korean ambassador after nuclear test

AFP |
A view of the embassy of North Korea in Mexico City, Mexico, on Thursday. (REUTERS)
MEXICO: Mexico on Thursday expelled the ambassador of North Korea in protest over Pyongyang’s latest nuclear test which it said posed “a grave risk for peace.”
Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil was declared persona non grata and given 72 hours to leave the country, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.
Pyongyang’s decision to carry out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test Sunday was a serious violation of international law, the statement said.
“Nuclear activity in North Korea is a grave risk for peace and international security and represents a growing threat for the region, as well as key allies of Mexico such as Japan and South Korea,” the Mexican government said.
The blast triggered global condemnation and calls by the United States, South Korea, Japan and others for stronger UN Security Council sanctions against the North.
Washington has presented a draft UN resolution calling for an oil embargo on North Korea, an assets freeze on Kim Jong-Un, a ban on textiles and an end to payments to North Korean guest workers.

Related Articles

MEXICO: Mexico on Thursday expelled the ambassador of North Korea in protest over Pyongyang’s latest nuclear test which it said posed “a grave risk for peace.”
Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil was declared persona non grata and given 72 hours to leave the country, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.
Pyongyang’s decision to carry out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test Sunday was a serious violation of international law, the statement said.
“Nuclear activity in North Korea is a grave risk for peace and international security and represents a growing threat for the region, as well as key allies of Mexico such as Japan and South Korea,” the Mexican government said.
The blast triggered global condemnation and calls by the United States, South Korea, Japan and others for stronger UN Security Council sanctions against the North.
Washington has presented a draft UN resolution calling for an oil embargo on North Korea, an assets freeze on Kim Jong-Un, a ban on textiles and an end to payments to North Korean guest workers.
Tags: North Korea North korea missile Mexico

Comments

MORE FROM World

143 million affected in hack of US credit agency

WASHINGTON: US credit reporting agency Equifax said Thursday its computer systems were hit by...

Trump: ‘Sad day’ for North Korea if US takes military action

WASHINGTON/BEIJING: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would prefer not to use military...

143 million affected in hack of US credit agency
Trump: ‘Sad day’ for North Korea if US takes military action
Mexico expels North Korean ambassador after nuclear test
Hurricane Irma toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
Rohingya refugee numbers swell in southeast Bangladesh
Rohingya crisis: Indonesia offers to ease Bangladesh’s burden
Latest News
Workplace safety key concern for Saudi private construction sector
694 views
Saudi man seeks help for daughter’s treatment abroad
916 views
143 million affected in hack of US credit agency
405 views
Trump: ‘Sad day’ for North Korea if US takes military action
797 views
Trump offers to mediate in Qatar crisis
1431 views
Mexico expels North Korean ambassador after nuclear test
354 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR