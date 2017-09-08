Turkish court jails man who hit woman for wearing shorts

DUBAI: A man who assaulted a nurse on a bus in Turkey because she was “wearing shorts,” has been jailed for nearly four years.

Aysegul Terzi, 24, was attacked in September last year by security guard Abdullah Cakiroglu, who beat and berated his victim – telling her she had “no right to live.”

Terzi told the court on Thursday that her attacker kicked her in the face.

Cakiroglu was jailed for three-years-and-10-months for “preventing the practice of freedom of faith, thought and opinion” and deliberately causing injury.

Footage of the attack went viral last year that apparently showed Cakiroglu shouting: “Those who wear shorts must die,” prompting protests on Turkey’s streets.

Terzi said at the time that the attack had left her traumatized.

But even her attacker spoke of his dismay at his own actions in an interview with local media – admitting the assault “was not right.”

However he did say that he had been suffering mental health problems, having been “diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”

His sentencing comes just a few months after another incident – also on a bus in Turkey – where Melisa Saglam was slapped in the face in June because she was wearing shorts during Ramadan.

The 21-year-old university student attempted to chase her attacker, who was later identified as Ercan Kiziltas, but he pushed her to the floor and then fled.

Saglam said her attacker had verbally harassed her throughout the bus journey because she was wearing shorts during Ramadan.

Again a video of the incident posted online went viral, sparking further outrage in Turkey and around the world.

But in Saglam’s case her attacker was released soon after interrogation, having claimed he had been “provoked.”



The Hurriyet Daily at the time reported that the ruling had been based on charges of “provoking people and inciting them to hatred, intentional injury and criminal libel.”

Saglam responded, issuing a petition to the Turkish prosecutor’s office, condemning the ruling.

She told the Hurriyet Daily: “My only wish from the justice system is that an appropriate, dissuasive punishment is given to the assailant. I do not want him to walk around freely because I cannot anymore. I could until now, but since being assaulted I have been unable to go anywhere without my mother. I cannot even get on public transportation.”

This is the video of the attack against Saglam that happened in June this year.







