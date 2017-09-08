  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

UK economy ‘treading water’ before Brexit: lobby group

Agence France Presse |
British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis (L) and European Union Chief Negotiator in charge of Brexit. (AFP)
LONDON: Britain’s economy is “treading water” ahead of Brexit, a major business lobby group warned Friday, and called for a “swift and comprehensive” EU trade deal.
The British Chambers of Commerce also cut its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for next year to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent.
However the BCC upgraded its 2017 guidance to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent.
“While some businesses report strong trading conditions, the UK economy as a whole is treading water, and there is no sign on the horizon of a return to healthier levels of growth,” said BCC director general Adam Marshall.
“The rising upfront cost of doing business in the UK, the uncertainty around Brexit, and the constraints created by skills gaps and shoddy infrastructure collectively outweigh any benefit arising from the recent depreciation of sterling,” he added.
The lobby group urged the government to focus efforts on trade talks in Brussels — and the adoption of business-friendly measures in the government’s budget due November.
“A comprehensive Brexit transition deal, and a swift shift to focus on the future UK-EU trade relationship, are needed this autumn,” added Marshall.
Separately on Friday, official data from the Office for National Statistics painted a mixed picture of Britain’s economy.
The manufacturing sector grew by 0.5 percent in July, its fastest pace for a year, driven partly by the production of new cars.
However, Britain’s deficit in goods and services, or the gap between exports and imports, was static at £2.9 billion ($3.8 billion, 3.2 billion euros) in July.
Construction output sank for a fourth month in a row, down 0.9 percent from June.

Related Articles

LONDON: Britain’s economy is “treading water” ahead of Brexit, a major business lobby group warned Friday, and called for a “swift and comprehensive” EU trade deal.
The British Chambers of Commerce also cut its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for next year to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent.
However the BCC upgraded its 2017 guidance to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent.
“While some businesses report strong trading conditions, the UK economy as a whole is treading water, and there is no sign on the horizon of a return to healthier levels of growth,” said BCC director general Adam Marshall.
“The rising upfront cost of doing business in the UK, the uncertainty around Brexit, and the constraints created by skills gaps and shoddy infrastructure collectively outweigh any benefit arising from the recent depreciation of sterling,” he added.
The lobby group urged the government to focus efforts on trade talks in Brussels — and the adoption of business-friendly measures in the government’s budget due November.
“A comprehensive Brexit transition deal, and a swift shift to focus on the future UK-EU trade relationship, are needed this autumn,” added Marshall.
Separately on Friday, official data from the Office for National Statistics painted a mixed picture of Britain’s economy.
The manufacturing sector grew by 0.5 percent in July, its fastest pace for a year, driven partly by the production of new cars.
However, Britain’s deficit in goods and services, or the gap between exports and imports, was static at £2.9 billion ($3.8 billion, 3.2 billion euros) in July.
Construction output sank for a fourth month in a row, down 0.9 percent from June.
Tags: economy Britain Brexit UK

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Busy second quarter for Abu Dhabi’s construction sector

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s construction sector had a busy second quarter with 913 buildings built during...

UK economy ‘treading water’ before Brexit: lobby group

LONDON: Britain’s economy is “treading water” ahead of Brexit, a major business lobby group warned...

Busy second quarter for Abu Dhabi’s construction sector
UK economy ‘treading water’ before Brexit: lobby group
DNO joins ExxonMobil on Baeshiqa license in Kurdistan
Uber car, two others torched in South African feud with taxi operators
Amazon to build $5 billion second headquarters
India issues new penalties for ‘unruly’ airline passengers
Latest News
Busy second quarter for Abu Dhabi’s construction sector
3 views
Turkey’s Erdogan slams US over ex-minister’s indictment
11 views
Kiev reports first combat death since new truce
5 views
Philippine cardinal condemns drug killings, orders bells rung
7 views
Hertha Berlin offer cheap tickets for female ref debut
35 views
Nobel institute: Myanmar leader can not be stripped of prize
88 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR