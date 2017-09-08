Busy second quarter for Abu Dhabi’s construction sector

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s construction sector had a busy second quarter with 913 buildings built during the period compared with 751 structures erected last year.

Most of those built during the quarter, at 781 or 85.5 percent of the total, were residential properties; 38 were public facilities; 37 were industrial types, 31 were residential buildings while 26 were classified as both residential and commercial establishments, the Statistics Center — Abu Dhabi (SCAD) said.

The increased pace of construction in Abu Dhabi reflected the emirate’s urban renaissance during the past two decades, along with the growth in population and its overall comprehensive development, SCAD said.

The Abu Dhabi region had the most number of buildings built during the three months to June with 470, 18.1 percent higher than the 398 properties constructed during the same period of 2016.

In Al-Ain region, a total 395 buildings were built while in Al-Dhafra region constructed buildings reached 48, the Abu Dhabi statistics center said.

The forecasted average cost of construction per square meter was pegged at Dh2,627 for structures measuring area between 300 square meters and 599 square meters in Abu Dhabi, Dh2,564 for the same area in Al Ain and Dh2,333 in Al Dhafra.

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s construction sector had a busy second quarter with 913 buildings built during the period compared with 751 structures erected last year.

Most of those built during the quarter, at 781 or 85.5 percent of the total, were residential properties; 38 were public facilities; 37 were industrial types, 31 were residential buildings while 26 were classified as both residential and commercial establishments, the Statistics Center — Abu Dhabi (SCAD) said.

The increased pace of construction in Abu Dhabi reflected the emirate’s urban renaissance during the past two decades, along with the growth in population and its overall comprehensive development, SCAD said.

The Abu Dhabi region had the most number of buildings built during the three months to June with 470, 18.1 percent higher than the 398 properties constructed during the same period of 2016.

In Al-Ain region, a total 395 buildings were built while in Al-Dhafra region constructed buildings reached 48, the Abu Dhabi statistics center said.

The forecasted average cost of construction per square meter was pegged at Dh2,627 for structures measuring area between 300 square meters and 599 square meters in Abu Dhabi, Dh2,564 for the same area in Al Ain and Dh2,333 in Al Dhafra.