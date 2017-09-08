  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • William Shatner talks ‘Wrath of Khan,’ new creative projects

Offbeat

William Shatner talks ‘Wrath of Khan,’ new creative projects

The Associated Press |
William Shatner
LOS ANGELES: As “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” marks its 35th anniversary with a return to theaters for special screenings next week, star William Shatner is celebrating more than his long history as Captain Kirk.
At 86, the stalwart entertainer is busier than ever, starring in a reality series, competing as an equestrian, writing books (his latest is on aging), making movies (including one he wrote) and launching a Twitter campaign to encourage charity and kindness that he calls the Ubuntu Project, referencing the South African concept of common humanity.
“Khan” — which Fathom Entertainment plans to screen at 600 theaters across the country on Sunday and Wednesday — stands out because “all my friends were in it,” says Shatner, who talked with The Associated Press about that film and his other creative endeavors. Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: How much does “Wrath of Khan” stand out in your career?
Shatner: Well it was a lovely film. I enjoyed doing it. All my friends were in it. It is been a long time. The actors, many of them are now no longer with us, and yet the film stands.
AP: Are you surprised the film still has such life?
Shatner: It is stupefying, really, that people still want to see it. And it is very popular.
AP: You released a book earlier this year about horses. How much time do you spend riding?
Shatner: I have just come back from world championship horse show, where I competed. My wife did, too. We are going away next week to another type of horse show in Las Vegas... Now I am just finishing up a book on aging... That will be out next year, next spring or winter.
AP: You seem to see the sunny side of your fans on Twitter. How do you manage that?
Shatner: I will give you one example: A man from a small town, Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, tweets that his son who is autistic will only eat pasta from a carton that has Star Wars stuff on it, but they have run out of the cartons in Nanaimo and can anybody help him. I retweeted that saying, “Let us help this man,” and he received thousands of cartons from elsewhere of the food. Plus the Kraft company called and said to the young man, “We want your help in designing a new carton.” That singular thing, who knows what affect that will have on an autistic kid? And the kindness of everybody to react to that man will change everybody’s character for their lifetime. Multiply that by many, many instances of people seeking help and getting help from being on Twitter... I am calling it the Ubuntu Project and I want you to feel your humanity by giving something — it could be innocuous, it may be nothing to give $10, but you are exercising your ubuntu.
LOS ANGELES: As “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” marks its 35th anniversary with a return to theaters for special screenings next week, star William Shatner is celebrating more than his long history as Captain Kirk.
At 86, the stalwart entertainer is busier than ever, starring in a reality series, competing as an equestrian, writing books (his latest is on aging), making movies (including one he wrote) and launching a Twitter campaign to encourage charity and kindness that he calls the Ubuntu Project, referencing the South African concept of common humanity.
“Khan” — which Fathom Entertainment plans to screen at 600 theaters across the country on Sunday and Wednesday — stands out because “all my friends were in it,” says Shatner, who talked with The Associated Press about that film and his other creative endeavors. Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: How much does “Wrath of Khan” stand out in your career?
Shatner: Well it was a lovely film. I enjoyed doing it. All my friends were in it. It is been a long time. The actors, many of them are now no longer with us, and yet the film stands.
AP: Are you surprised the film still has such life?
Shatner: It is stupefying, really, that people still want to see it. And it is very popular.
AP: You released a book earlier this year about horses. How much time do you spend riding?
Shatner: I have just come back from world championship horse show, where I competed. My wife did, too. We are going away next week to another type of horse show in Las Vegas... Now I am just finishing up a book on aging... That will be out next year, next spring or winter.
AP: You seem to see the sunny side of your fans on Twitter. How do you manage that?
Shatner: I will give you one example: A man from a small town, Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, tweets that his son who is autistic will only eat pasta from a carton that has Star Wars stuff on it, but they have run out of the cartons in Nanaimo and can anybody help him. I retweeted that saying, “Let us help this man,” and he received thousands of cartons from elsewhere of the food. Plus the Kraft company called and said to the young man, “We want your help in designing a new carton.” That singular thing, who knows what affect that will have on an autistic kid? And the kindness of everybody to react to that man will change everybody’s character for their lifetime. Multiply that by many, many instances of people seeking help and getting help from being on Twitter... I am calling it the Ubuntu Project and I want you to feel your humanity by giving something — it could be innocuous, it may be nothing to give $10, but you are exercising your ubuntu.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Demi Lovato working to help those affected by DACA, Harvey

NEW YORK: Demi Lovato says she is reached out to the nonprofit organization Voto Latino to find out...

Disney streaming service to get ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel

NEW YORK: “Star Wars” and the Marvel comic-book movies will join Disney’s upcoming streaming...

Demi Lovato working to help those affected by DACA, Harvey
Disney streaming service to get ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel
William Shatner talks ‘Wrath of Khan,’ new creative projects
Tennis anyone? Toronto serves up Borg-McEnroe biopic
Baby born with seven teeth shocks doctors, but was he a world first?
Turkish court jails man who hit woman for wearing shorts
Latest News
Demi Lovato working to help those affected by DACA, Harvey
Disney streaming service to get ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel
William Shatner talks ‘Wrath of Khan,’ new creative projects
Tennis anyone? Toronto serves up Borg-McEnroe biopic
Experts welcome transformational plan, but say more still to be done
7 views
The ‘jewels in the crown’ of Saudi Arabia’s privatization program
21 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR