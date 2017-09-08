  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Women’s coach Marijne to take charge of India men’s team

Sports

Women’s coach Marijne to take charge of India men’s team

AFP |
NEW DELHI: India on Friday put women’s field hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne in charge of the men’s team following the sacking of fellow Dutchman Roelant Oltmans.
India’s new Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an Olympic medalist, announced the appointment on Twitter.
“Current chief coach of Indian senior women hockey team, Mr. Waltherus (Sjoerd) Marijne, will take over as chief coach of Indian senior men hockey team,” Rathore wrote.
Hockey India sacked Oltmans on Saturday after a poor European tour. It placed an advertisement this week, which was quickly taken down.
The 43-year-old Marijne is expected to start this month after returning from a tour of Europe with the women’s team.
“I’m excited to take the new role and thank Hockey India for showing their confidence in my abilities,” Marijne was quoted as saying in a statement by the hockey federation.
In February, Marijne and Eric Wonink were named as chief coach and analytical coach of the women’s team until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But now India’s Harendra Singh takes over as the chief coach of the women’s team.
Oltmans, who joined as performance director in 2013, was sacked after two years as coach because of a string of poor performances.
India finished sixth in the Hockey World League semifinals in London and went on to suffer a 3-1 loss against hosts Belgium in a European tour in August. The 63-year-old Oltmans was the seventh foreigner to coach India in 12 years.
Ric Charlesworth, Michael Nobbs and Terry Walsh from Australia, Spaniard Jose Brasa and Dutchman Paul van Ass have faced unceremonious exits from the coaching hot seat.
NEW DELHI: India on Friday put women’s field hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne in charge of the men’s team following the sacking of fellow Dutchman Roelant Oltmans.
India’s new Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, an Olympic medalist, announced the appointment on Twitter.
“Current chief coach of Indian senior women hockey team, Mr. Waltherus (Sjoerd) Marijne, will take over as chief coach of Indian senior men hockey team,” Rathore wrote.
Hockey India sacked Oltmans on Saturday after a poor European tour. It placed an advertisement this week, which was quickly taken down.
The 43-year-old Marijne is expected to start this month after returning from a tour of Europe with the women’s team.
“I’m excited to take the new role and thank Hockey India for showing their confidence in my abilities,” Marijne was quoted as saying in a statement by the hockey federation.
In February, Marijne and Eric Wonink were named as chief coach and analytical coach of the women’s team until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But now India’s Harendra Singh takes over as the chief coach of the women’s team.
Oltmans, who joined as performance director in 2013, was sacked after two years as coach because of a string of poor performances.
India finished sixth in the Hockey World League semifinals in London and went on to suffer a 3-1 loss against hosts Belgium in a European tour in August. The 63-year-old Oltmans was the seventh foreigner to coach India in 12 years.
Ric Charlesworth, Michael Nobbs and Terry Walsh from Australia, Spaniard Jose Brasa and Dutchman Paul van Ass have faced unceremonious exits from the coaching hot seat.

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Stephens tops Williams; faces Keys in all-American US Open

NEW YORK: Sloane Stephens was two points from defeat against Venus Williams in one US Open...

Steinhaus making history as Bundesliga’s first female referee

BERLIN: Bibiana Steinhaus will make history in Germany on Sunday when she becomes the first woman...

Stephens tops Williams; faces Keys in all-American US Open
Steinhaus making history as Bundesliga’s first female referee
Sutherland, Day share PGA Tour Champions lead in Japan
Women’s coach Marijne to take charge of India men’s team
Mistakes doom Patriots defense in 42-27 loss to Chiefs
Palestine leads Asian Cup group with win over Bhutan
Latest News
Stephens tops Williams; faces Keys in all-American US Open
Steinhaus making history as Bundesliga’s first female referee
Sutherland, Day share PGA Tour Champions lead in Japan
Women’s coach Marijne to take charge of India men’s team
Mistakes doom Patriots defense in 42-27 loss to Chiefs
Palestine leads Asian Cup group with win over Bhutan
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR