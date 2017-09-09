Families of Gaza soldiers thank Saudi’s King Salman for Hajj program

MADINAH: Families of Gaza martyrs expressed their appreciation for including them in the Guests of King Salman Hajj and Umrah Program this year at the king’s expense. They stressed that he has always supported the Palestinians and their just cause.

Safwat Ibrahim, one of the Gaza martyrs’ family members, offered his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom and its leadership for this initiative. He said that this was his first pilgrimage and praised the services and good reception he witnessed. He also stressed that the Kingdom contributes a lot to the support of the Palestinian people.

Mahmud Shahter, another Palestinian beneficiary, said that he was extremely pleased to learn that he was chosen to be among the guests of the program.

Aisha Abdul-Rahim, the mother of two Gaza martyrs, also expressed her great pleasure to be included among the guests and noted the good reception they received from the organizers of the program.

Munassar Ramdan, also a Palestinian beneficiary of the program, said that visiting the holy sites and performing Hajj were always among her highest hopes, and she was very grateful for being offered this chance.

