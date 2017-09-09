  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Families of Gaza soldiers thank Saudi’s King Salman for Hajj program

Saudi Arabia

Families of Gaza soldiers thank Saudi’s King Salman for Hajj program

Arab News |
A Palestinian beneficiary of the program said that visiting the holy sites and performing Hajj were always among her highest hopes. (SPA)
MADINAH: Families of Gaza martyrs expressed their appreciation for including them in the Guests of King Salman Hajj and Umrah Program this year at the king’s expense. They stressed that he has always supported the Palestinians and their just cause.
Safwat Ibrahim, one of the Gaza martyrs’ family members, offered his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom and its leadership for this initiative. He said that this was his first pilgrimage and praised the services and good reception he witnessed. He also stressed that the Kingdom contributes a lot to the support of the Palestinian people.
Mahmud Shahter, another Palestinian beneficiary, said that he was extremely pleased to learn that he was chosen to be among the guests of the program.
Aisha Abdul-Rahim, the mother of two Gaza martyrs, also expressed her great pleasure to be included among the guests and noted the good reception they received from the organizers of the program.
Munassar Ramdan, also a Palestinian beneficiary of the program, said that visiting the holy sites and performing Hajj were always among her highest hopes, and she was very grateful for being offered this chance.

Related Articles

MADINAH: Families of Gaza martyrs expressed their appreciation for including them in the Guests of King Salman Hajj and Umrah Program this year at the king’s expense. They stressed that he has always supported the Palestinians and their just cause.
Safwat Ibrahim, one of the Gaza martyrs’ family members, offered his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom and its leadership for this initiative. He said that this was his first pilgrimage and praised the services and good reception he witnessed. He also stressed that the Kingdom contributes a lot to the support of the Palestinian people.
Mahmud Shahter, another Palestinian beneficiary, said that he was extremely pleased to learn that he was chosen to be among the guests of the program.
Aisha Abdul-Rahim, the mother of two Gaza martyrs, also expressed her great pleasure to be included among the guests and noted the good reception they received from the organizers of the program.
Munassar Ramdan, also a Palestinian beneficiary of the program, said that visiting the holy sites and performing Hajj were always among her highest hopes, and she was very grateful for being offered this chance.
Tags: Gaza war Families of Gaza Guests of King Salman for Hajj and Umrah Program Palestine hajj Hajj 2017 Hajj App Hajj pilgrims

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Emir of Qatar calls Saudi Crown Prince, seeks dialogue to end row with Anti-Terror Quartet

JEDDAH: Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin...

Saudi Arabia stresses to spread culture of peace globally

JEDDAH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stresses the importance of spreading a culture of peace...

Emir of Qatar calls Saudi Crown Prince, seeks dialogue to end row with Anti-Terror Quartet
Saudi Arabia stresses to spread culture of peace globally
Saudi ambassador to Turkey: KSA has stood by Rohingyas for 70 years
Families of Gaza soldiers thank Saudi’s King Salman for Hajj program
Jazan Health Affairs: Cholera victims are illegal border crossers
Saudi Ambassador Prince Khaled bin Salman tours Boeing’s F-15SA aircraft production facility
Latest News
270,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh: UNHCR
417 views
India’s first all-woman crew on around-the-globe mission
82 views
Lady Gaga says she’s taking a ‘rest’ from music
70 views
KSA suspends contact with Qatar, citing Doha’s ‘distortion of facts’
223 views
Venezuela’s Maduro seeks debt negotiations after US sanctions
89 views
US formally requests UN vote Monday on N. Korea
99 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR