  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Anger after boy killed resisting sexual attack in Indian school

World

Anger after boy killed resisting sexual attack in Indian school

AFP |
Police team arrive at Ryan International school in Gurgaon on Friday to investigate after the murder of a Class 2 student. (Photo courtesy: social media)
NEW DELHI: Angry parents scuffled with Indian police in riot gear at an international school near New Delhi Saturday after a staff member was arrested for slitting the throat of a seven-year-old boy during a sex assault.
Hundreds of parents on Friday stormed Ryan International school in Gurgaon after the body of Pradyuman Thakur was found in a school bathroom.
Police said he was attacked with a knife after resisting a sex attack inside a lavatory. A bus attendant at the school has been arrested for the killing.
“The accused has confessed to the crime during questioning,” Simardeep Singh, a deputy commissioner of police in Gurgaon, told AFP.
The boy resisted the sexual assault and the attacker decided to kill him to cover up the crime, Singh said.
The suspect had been working at the school for eight months, the officer said.
Parents of the nearly 1,000 students at the school tried to storm the campus on Saturday to demand the arrest of school managers over the case.
But hundreds of police in riot gear guarded the building to avoid a repeat of violence on Friday when chairs and cupboards were smashed.
The school has suspended the principal and assured cooperation with the investigators.
Authorities said they had launched an investigation into security at the school.
India’s swelling middle class has fueled the growth of private schools in the country that has a crumbling public education system.
But a lack of government regulation is a concern for parents.
Ranked one of the top educational institutions, Ryan international runs nearly 150 schools across India and in United Arab Emirates.
The school was caught in another controversy last year after a six-year-old student was found dead in a water tank at its New Delhi establishment.
Police arrested the principal, a teacher and three other staff for negligence in that case.

Related Articles

NEW DELHI: Angry parents scuffled with Indian police in riot gear at an international school near New Delhi Saturday after a staff member was arrested for slitting the throat of a seven-year-old boy during a sex assault.
Hundreds of parents on Friday stormed Ryan International school in Gurgaon after the body of Pradyuman Thakur was found in a school bathroom.
Police said he was attacked with a knife after resisting a sex attack inside a lavatory. A bus attendant at the school has been arrested for the killing.
“The accused has confessed to the crime during questioning,” Simardeep Singh, a deputy commissioner of police in Gurgaon, told AFP.
The boy resisted the sexual assault and the attacker decided to kill him to cover up the crime, Singh said.
The suspect had been working at the school for eight months, the officer said.
Parents of the nearly 1,000 students at the school tried to storm the campus on Saturday to demand the arrest of school managers over the case.
But hundreds of police in riot gear guarded the building to avoid a repeat of violence on Friday when chairs and cupboards were smashed.
The school has suspended the principal and assured cooperation with the investigators.
Authorities said they had launched an investigation into security at the school.
India’s swelling middle class has fueled the growth of private schools in the country that has a crumbling public education system.
But a lack of government regulation is a concern for parents.
Ranked one of the top educational institutions, Ryan international runs nearly 150 schools across India and in United Arab Emirates.
The school was caught in another controversy last year after a six-year-old student was found dead in a water tank at its New Delhi establishment.
Police arrested the principal, a teacher and three other staff for negligence in that case.
Tags: India

Comments

MORE FROM World

Thousands rally in London to protest Brexit plan

LONDON: Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday calling on the government to...

Hurricane Irma batters Cuba on way to Florida

JAVANA: Hurricane Irma battered central Cuba on Saturday, knocking down power lines, uprooting...

Thousands rally in London to protest Brexit plan
Hurricane Irma batters Cuba on way to Florida
Le Pen ‘determined’ to revitalize far right
Catalan independence vote divides region’s mayors
Six dead in British Caribbean after Hurricane Irma
Russia berates German defense minister for war games remarks
Latest News
German NGO resumes migrant rescue ops off Libya
30 views
Analysis
Civilians fleeing Syria’s Raqqa find shelter in ruined town
48 views
Thousands rally in London to protest Brexit plan
88 views
Hurricane Irma batters Cuba on way to Florida
72 views
Le Pen ‘determined’ to revitalize far right
50 views
Catalan independence vote divides region’s mayors
77 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR