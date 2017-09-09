Saudi women inspectors hired to inspect women-only shops in Makkah, Madinah

RIYADH: For the first time in its annals, the Ministry of Commerce (MCI) and Investment successfully conducted field inspections carried out by Saudi women in women-only shops in Makkah and Madinah during the Hajj.

According to an official from the ministry, the women were deployed to inspect the markets and monitor violations, if any. The women carried out the functions and tasks entrusted to them inside the women’s shopping centers and markets, the official added.

Over Hajj, various inspection teams from the ministry conducted some 153 field inspections which focused on the status of food supplies and consumer items, and also verified the quality, validity and prices of goods and foodstuff displayed in stores.

The official said that the teams also focused on ensuring the absence of fraud, cheating or manipulation, in addition to maintaining the pilgrims’ health and safety.

Visits were carried out by inspectors around the clock in all areas of the holy cities, mainly to safeguard consumer interests.

The official pointed out that the ministry’s inspection teams would continue to supervise and monitor sales outlets, ensure the quality and validity of goods and their conformity with the approved specifications.

Teams will also visit automobile tire shops, car service stations, and also gas stations to ensure that there is no adulteration in fuel supplied to automobiles.

Earlier, authorities closed several gas stations which were selling adulterated petrol claiming it as super-quality petrol.

RIYADH: For the first time in its annals, the Ministry of Commerce (MCI) and Investment successfully conducted field inspections carried out by Saudi women in women-only shops in Makkah and Madinah during the Hajj.

According to an official from the ministry, the women were deployed to inspect the markets and monitor violations, if any. The women carried out the functions and tasks entrusted to them inside the women’s shopping centers and markets, the official added.

Over Hajj, various inspection teams from the ministry conducted some 153 field inspections which focused on the status of food supplies and consumer items, and also verified the quality, validity and prices of goods and foodstuff displayed in stores.

The official said that the teams also focused on ensuring the absence of fraud, cheating or manipulation, in addition to maintaining the pilgrims’ health and safety.

Visits were carried out by inspectors around the clock in all areas of the holy cities, mainly to safeguard consumer interests.

The official pointed out that the ministry’s inspection teams would continue to supervise and monitor sales outlets, ensure the quality and validity of goods and their conformity with the approved specifications.

Teams will also visit automobile tire shops, car service stations, and also gas stations to ensure that there is no adulteration in fuel supplied to automobiles.

Earlier, authorities closed several gas stations which were selling adulterated petrol claiming it as super-quality petrol.