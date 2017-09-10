  • Search form

Business & Economy

Drake & Scull chairman resigns

Arab News |
DSI said it would hold its next board meeting on Tuesday, September 12, to elect a new chairman after Majid Saif Al-Ghurair’s resignation. (Courtesy Dubai Chamber YouTube)
DUBAI: Drake & Scull (DSI) on Sunday said that Majid Saif Al-Ghurair, company’s chairman, has resigned from his position.
The Dubai-listed company, in a short statement to the bourse, said that Al-Ghurair has resigned from the chairmanship and membership of the board of directors for “personal reasons.”
“The BOD [board of directors] will elect a new chairman during the next BOD meeting,” the company said.
In a separate statement to the Dubai bourse, DSI said it would hold its next BOD meeting on Tuesday, September 12, to elect a new chairman and vice chairman.
The company earlier elected four new board members to fill the vacant positions, including the one left by then-executive vice chairman and CEO Khaldoun Al-Tabari, in an assembly meeting on Saturday, September 10.
The new board members, Ahmed Al-Kilani, Abdulla Atatreh, Ahmed Saeed Al-Hamiri and Saad Albastaki, will complete the term of their predecessor, DSI said.

Tags: property Dubai Majid Saif Al-Ghurair Drake & Scull DSI

