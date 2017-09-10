  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Floods kill at least five as storms thrash Italy

World

Floods kill at least five as storms thrash Italy

AFP |
Cars that were taken with by floods sit in a ground floor in Livorno, Italy, on September 10, 2017. According to reports, five people were found dead in a flooded basement after abundant rain. (EPA/ALESSIO NOVI)
ROME: At least five people have died in violent rainstorms sweeping across Italy on Sunday, with the Tuscan city of Livorno taking the brunt of the flooding, fire services said.
Four people from the same family were found dead in a flooded house in the city, where 40 centimeters (one foot, 4 inches) of rainfall in four hours transformed streets into rivers and washed away cars.
The Corriere della Sera daily said the dead were a little girl, her parents and a grandparent.
A fifth body was found in an area devastated by landslides. Three other people were missing, the fire brigade said.
“The situation is very difficult, it’s critical. We fear a disaster,” Livorno mayor Filippo Nogarin said.
Italy’s civil protection service issued a code orange alert for Florence as the storms, which began in northern Italy overnight, swept down the country toward the south.
Underpasses were being closed as a precaution in the capital Rome.
Coldiretti, Italy’s main agricultural organization, said the bad weather was aggravated by coming hard on the heels of a drought which had left the land drier than usual and unable to soak up the rains.
Rainfall in Tuscany in particular had been down 57 percent this summer, it said.
“The tropicalization of the climate is causing an increase in extreme weather events, with heat waves, heavy cloud bursts and violent hailstorms which are damaging the national agricultural production,” Coldiretti said.
It put the cost of the damage at over 14 billion euros ($16.8 billion) in the last 10 years.

Related Articles

ROME: At least five people have died in violent rainstorms sweeping across Italy on Sunday, with the Tuscan city of Livorno taking the brunt of the flooding, fire services said.
Four people from the same family were found dead in a flooded house in the city, where 40 centimeters (one foot, 4 inches) of rainfall in four hours transformed streets into rivers and washed away cars.
The Corriere della Sera daily said the dead were a little girl, her parents and a grandparent.
A fifth body was found in an area devastated by landslides. Three other people were missing, the fire brigade said.
“The situation is very difficult, it’s critical. We fear a disaster,” Livorno mayor Filippo Nogarin said.
Italy’s civil protection service issued a code orange alert for Florence as the storms, which began in northern Italy overnight, swept down the country toward the south.
Underpasses were being closed as a precaution in the capital Rome.
Coldiretti, Italy’s main agricultural organization, said the bad weather was aggravated by coming hard on the heels of a drought which had left the land drier than usual and unable to soak up the rains.
Rainfall in Tuscany in particular had been down 57 percent this summer, it said.
“The tropicalization of the climate is causing an increase in extreme weather events, with heat waves, heavy cloud bursts and violent hailstorms which are damaging the national agricultural production,” Coldiretti said.
It put the cost of the damage at over 14 billion euros ($16.8 billion) in the last 10 years.
Tags: Italy

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pope injures head during Colombia procession

CARTAGENA, Colombia: Pope Francis got a cut on his brow and blood on his white cape Sunday when he...

16 years after 9/11, ever-vigilant New Yorkers on edge

NEW YORK: It is a typical late summer weekend in New York’s Times Square, and tourists from around...

Pope injures head during Colombia procession
16 years after 9/11, ever-vigilant New Yorkers on edge
Over 500 dead as Congo cholera epidemic spreads —WHO
Suicide bomber kills six at Somalia restaurant
Russia detains dozens at protest supporting Rohingya
UK does not need Brexit to curb EU immigration, says Blair
Latest News
Swatch lets customers design their own timepieces
Loads of Al-Tarwiya recorded 252 megawatts, network operates smoothly
BMI Research among 50 innovative companies to watch
Busan city to host ‘Busan One Asia Festival 2017’ in October
TCL launches expanded AI and smart TVs
5 views
Pope injures head during Colombia procession
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR