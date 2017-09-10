  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Surfer ‘mauled in Australia shark attack’

World

Surfer ‘mauled in Australia shark attack’

AFP |
The man, named in local media at Abe McGrath, was surfing at Iluka in New South Wales when his board was hit from below by what he assumed was a shark, on September 10, 2017. (File photo by AFP)
Abe McGrath’s surfboard after the shark attack. (Photo courtesy: social media)
2 photos
SYDNEY: A surfer was thrown into the air and his board snapped in a suspected great white shark attack off Australia’s east coast Sunday that left him with bloody cuts to his right hip.
The man, named in local media at Abe McGrath, was surfing at Iluka in New South Wales early Sunday when his board was hit from below by what he assumed was a shark, police said.
“As a result of the impact, the board has snapped. The injured victim has gone into the air and then re-entered the water,” police said in a statement.
“He has told police the shark began to circle and then turned away.”
McGrath’s friend Bryce Cameron said he was “pretty much the luckiest man on earth right now,” with the marine predator suspected to be a great white.
“He got a good look at it. He said it was a 3.5-meter (11.5-foot) white pointer. In the big scheme of things that is a juvenile but it is still big enough to kill,” Cameron told Brisbane’s Courier Mail.
“Abe was left floating in the water with a couple of teeth marks on his body. He scrambled in the water and got washed in by the next wave.”
The attack took place at Iluka’s Main Beach in northern New South Wales.
The area’s coastline was the site of a spate of attacks in 2015, with authorities trialling shark nets and increasing tagging of the creatures.
There have been 10 encounters off the nation’s vast coastline this year, including the death of a 17-year-old girl mauled by a shark in full view of her parents in Western Australia.
Experts say incidents are increasing as water sports become more popular and baitfish move closer to shore, but fatalities remain rare.

Related Articles

SYDNEY: A surfer was thrown into the air and his board snapped in a suspected great white shark attack off Australia’s east coast Sunday that left him with bloody cuts to his right hip.
The man, named in local media at Abe McGrath, was surfing at Iluka in New South Wales early Sunday when his board was hit from below by what he assumed was a shark, police said.
“As a result of the impact, the board has snapped. The injured victim has gone into the air and then re-entered the water,” police said in a statement.
“He has told police the shark began to circle and then turned away.”
McGrath’s friend Bryce Cameron said he was “pretty much the luckiest man on earth right now,” with the marine predator suspected to be a great white.
“He got a good look at it. He said it was a 3.5-meter (11.5-foot) white pointer. In the big scheme of things that is a juvenile but it is still big enough to kill,” Cameron told Brisbane’s Courier Mail.
“Abe was left floating in the water with a couple of teeth marks on his body. He scrambled in the water and got washed in by the next wave.”
The attack took place at Iluka’s Main Beach in northern New South Wales.
The area’s coastline was the site of a spate of attacks in 2015, with authorities trialling shark nets and increasing tagging of the creatures.
There have been 10 encounters off the nation’s vast coastline this year, including the death of a 17-year-old girl mauled by a shark in full view of her parents in Western Australia.
Experts say incidents are increasing as water sports become more popular and baitfish move closer to shore, but fatalities remain rare.
Tags: Australia sharks

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pope injures head during Colombia procession

CARTAGENA, Colombia: Pope Francis got a cut on his brow and blood on his white cape Sunday when he...

16 years after 9/11, ever-vigilant New Yorkers on edge

NEW YORK: It is a typical late summer weekend in New York’s Times Square, and tourists from around...

Pope injures head during Colombia procession
16 years after 9/11, ever-vigilant New Yorkers on edge
Over 500 dead as Congo cholera epidemic spreads —WHO
Suicide bomber kills six at Somalia restaurant
Russia detains dozens at protest supporting Rohingya
UK does not need Brexit to curb EU immigration, says Blair
Latest News
Swatch lets customers design their own timepieces
Loads of Al-Tarwiya recorded 252 megawatts, network operates smoothly
BMI Research among 50 innovative companies to watch
Busan city to host ‘Busan One Asia Festival 2017’ in October
TCL launches expanded AI and smart TVs
5 views
Pope injures head during Colombia procession
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR