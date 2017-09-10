Dubai to unveil legacy plan for Expo 2020 site at Cityscape Global

DUBAI: Dubai is set to unveil the legacy plan for the Expo 2020 site, which will be a new business and residential district after the exhibition ends.

District 2020 will have 65,000 square meters of residential space, 10 kilometers of bike paths, 44,900 square meters of parkland and 135,000 square meters of office space, a statement from Expo 2020 said.

The site will also be home to a innovation, educational, cultural and entertainment facilities as well as a conference and exhibition center.

Full plans are expected to be announced on Monday at the Cityscape Global real estate show in Dubai.

District 2020 was designed to be environmentally progressive, with every building expected to meet or exceed the rigorous LEED Gold standards in sustainable construction.

“Back in 2013 when we won the bid to host this great event, we set ourselves two clear objectives in line with our leaders’ vision, which were to stage a World Expo that would amaze the world and build a lasting legacy with a global destination that offers a new alternative for urban living,” said Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation and director-general of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

“We have created District 2020 to achieve that goal. It has been a key part of our planning from the very start, not just for our Legacy Team but the entire Expo organization.”

Expo 2020 will be held from October 2020 to April 2021, and will be the first world expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Dubai is expecting to welcome 25 million visitors for the event, with around 70 percent anticipated to come from outside of the region.

