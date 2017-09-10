  • Search form

Corporate News

Lenovo connects consumers with reality of latest smart devices

ARAB NEWS
Lenovo announced five new smart devices that unlock the power and potential of intelligent technology today — using artificial intelligence (AI), unleashing smart features and deploying augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR).
With their affordable prices, these devices make transformative technology accessible to mainstream consumers and challenge the conventions of traditional category boundaries.
The Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Explorer Mixed Reality headset, Moto X smartphone, Tab 4 Home Assistant and Yoga 920 convertible with special edition models bring you an unmatched number of ways to enjoy a more personalized computing experience.
Additionally, the new 12-inch Yoga 720 convertible, Miix 520 detachable, both running Windows 10 and ThinkVision P27u monitor extend the Lenovo line of PC-related devices for even more choice.
VR/AR bring silver screen content to a headset near you: Jedi Challenges is a new augmented reality Star Wars product that allows fans to experience the series in ways never before possible. Jedi Challenges features a smartphone-powered Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Tracking Beacon, Lightsaber controller, and hours of Star Wars gameplay1. The product is compatible with both Android phones and iPhones.
The voice service goes expressly mobile: Time to say “Hello moto X” once again. The fourth generation moto X has a smarter camera that goes beyond capturing photos. The Landmark Detection feature makes the moto X4 camera your eye to the world — just point the lens at an object, and it will ask if you want to learn about what you are seeing.
Transform your tablet: Alexa makes other devices smarter too, and we are bringing it first to our tablets. The family-focused Tab 4 Series just got even more versatile thanks to the Alexa-powered Home Assistant Pack. Use your voice to get news, the weather or your calendar, and see it all on the Tab 4’s display. Do even more with just your voice, using it to shop online, listen to a song or control your smart home.
Personalizing the PC with Pen, Voice & Biometrics on Yoga 920: No longer does the PC stand for personal computing, characterized by interaction happening in one-way exchange from person to device. Now PC means personalized computing, and AI learning makes it contextually aware of where you are. With this ability, your device can anticipate your needs and interact with you in a variety of ways.
