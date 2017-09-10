BMI Research among 50 innovative companies to watch

BMI Research has announced it has been named to The Silicon Review’s “50 Innovative Companies to Watch” list.

Published annually, the list recognizes companies around the world that successfully deliver creative and innovative solutions and add value to their core constituents.

BMI Research has been recognized for its customer retention record, approach to customer solutions and track record of collaboration.

Sreshtha Banerjee, editor-in-chief of The Silicon Review Magazine, said: “The list identifies companies that successfully bring solutions to the IT and business world... Winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers and demonstrated value in terms of service quality, vast customer base, innovation, and market position... We selected BMI Research based on its customer retention health, open innovation, partnerships/collaborations, financial status, and the ability to overcome uncertainties.”

Ranjit Tinaikar, president of Fitch Information Services, said: “We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as the one of the 50 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2017... From producing unique market insights to delivering client focused solutions through our Fitch Connect platform, BMI is committed to innovation at every step of the way.”

Terry Alexander, managing director, BMI Research, said: “The Silicon Review is a highly respected publication in the technology space, and this recognition is a wonderful testament to our people and their relentless focus on our clients.”

The Silicon Review is a platform that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established and up-and-coming providers. Its community of readers includes CEOs, CIOS, CTOs and IT professionals.

To read more about BMI Research in The Silicon Review, visit the website: thesiliconreview.com/magazines/bringing-a-unique-approach-to-understand-the-changing-market-environment-bmi-research.

